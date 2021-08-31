U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.88 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Key companies covered in respiratory protective equipment market are Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.), Jayco Safety Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Intech Safety (India), Bullard (U.S.), Alpha Pro Tech (Canada), 3M (U.S.), Uvex Safety Group (Germany), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), MSA (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Delta Plus Group (France), Avon Protection (U.S.), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global respiratory protective equipment market size is projected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Spread of the coronavirus through air route will surge the adoption of RPE throughout 2020.

In July 2020, scientists from 32 countries provided strong evidence of airborne transmission of the COVID-19 infection in an open letter to the World Health Organization (WHO). The study, led by a team from Peking University in China, found that COVID patients could exhale millions of virus particles per hour, spreading the infection in vast quantities. Previously, the WHO had stated that the virus spread only through respiratory droplets or physical contact. Now, with new evidence pointing toward air transmission of the virus, the demand for respiratory protective equipment is likely to spike, mainly in healthcare facilities, where workers are in constant proximity to coronavirus and other patients.

The report states that the global market value stood at USD 6.54 billion in 2019 and features the following highlights:

  • Accurate computation of relevant market figures and values;

  • Thorough evaluation of the factors driving and obstructing market growth;

  • Tangible analysis of all the market segments; and

  • An exhaustive examination of the competitive landscape and regional dynamics influencing the market.


Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534


Market Driver

Extensive Utilization of RPE in Mining Industry to Stoke Growth

Respiratory protective equipment is commonly used by miners owing to the massive health risks involved during mining operations, particularly coal mines. The most widely utilized RPE are powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs) on account of their high efficacy in filtering out dust particles. These particles are known to cause severe lung disorders in miners who have had prolonged exposure to harmful dust. Such exposure has been known to lead to a common lung condition called pneumoconiosis, or dusty lung, which usually manifests in the form of silicosis and coal miners’ pneumoconiosis (CWP) or black lung. Both these conditions are incurable and invariably lead to premature deaths. Effective RPE can prevent miners from inhaling these toxic dust particles and save them from developing lifelong debilitating health conditions.


Regional Insights

Strict Implementation of Workplace Safety Rules to Accelerate the Market in North America

In North America, where the market size stood at USD 2.5 billion in 2019, the market is expected to perform exceptionally well as regulatory bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have been strictly imposing workplace safety rules. As a result, the adoption of RPE and other personal protective equipment such as hard hats has become mandatory in the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to present lucrative opportunities owing to the rapid expansion of the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors in the region. In Europe, the demand for effective RPE is escalating, primarily from workers in core industries. For example, Germany’s RPE market share in construction industry stood at 11.9% in 2019.


Inquire Before Buying this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Experience Booming Sales amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The respiratory protective equipment market growth is set to skyrocket as the demand for RPE and PPE has risen astronomically in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies in this market are also capitalizing on this unprecedented opportunity, with some of them reporting booming sales, while some others are partnering with other players to combat the health crisis.


List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market are:

  • Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Jayco Safety Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Gentex Corporation (U.S.)

  • Intech Safety (India)

  • Bullard (U.S.)

  • Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Uvex Safety Group (Germany)

  • Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.)

  • MSA (U.S.)

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

  • Delta Plus Group (France)

  • Avon Protection (U.S.)

  • Ansell Ltd. (Australia)


Key Industry Developments:

May 2020: Alpha Pro Tech, a pioneer in protective apparel, reported that revenue in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 47.5% to reach USD 18.2 million, compared to the same period in 2019. According to the company, exponential growth in demand for its N-95 Particulate Respirator facemask and shield.

April 2020: 3M joined forces with Cummins to expand the production of filters for 3M’s powered air-purifying respirators for high-efficiency filtration of particulate matter. The partnership aims at doubling the production of these filters to meet the surging demand for respiratory protective equipment the coronavirus pandemic.


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/respiratory-protective-equipment-rpe-market-103534

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & PPE Industry Analysis, By Product (Head Protection, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection Protective Footwear, Hand Protection, and Others), By Application (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Healthcare PPE Market for COVID-19, Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Eye & Face Protection {Safety Spectacles, Safety Goggles, Face Mask, and Face Shield}, Protective Clothing {Isolation Gowns, Coveralls, and Others}, Hand Protection/Safety Gloves, and Respiratory Protection/N95 Respirators) By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


