Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline: Insights into Clinical Trial Landscape, Key Pharma Players, Emerging Therapies with Novel MoAs, and Dynamics Shaping the Pipeline Landscape | DelveInsight
A vaccine in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection pipeline presents a cost-effective solution to reducing the burden of RSV, as current options for both prevention and treatment are limited with currently no licensed vaccines available.
DelveInsight's 'Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection Pipeline Insights' report provides exhaustive global coverage of the available therapies, Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug profiles, emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline drugs, and future potential of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline domain. It also includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, mechanism of action, and molecule type.
Some of the significant pointers taken from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report:
DelveInsight's analysis depicts a robust Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline with 50+ active players in the domain working on 50+ pipeline therapies.
Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline therapies such as RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
The RSVpreF (Pfizer) vaccine candidate is based on the prefusion form of the RSV fusion protein. The vaccine works by stimulating the production of serum anti-F immunoglobulin G in the pregnant woman, which is transferred to the fetus across the placenta and provides protection for the first six months of life when the risk of hospitalization is highest.
Enanta has selected EDP-938, a potent non-fusion inhibitor of both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, as its first development candidate for RSV.
IVX-121 and IVX-A12 are the two vaccine candidates being developed by Icosavax, Inc. IVX-121 target Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a major cause of viral pneumonia for which no vaccine has been FDA approved.
ResVax is our aluminum-adjuvanted RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has supported the Prepare trial for ResVax through a grant of up to $89.1 million; BMGF continues to financially support our efforts to conduct certain follow-up analyses of the Phase III data.
In October 2020, Moderna, Inc., regained all rights to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine (mRNA-1172) from Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, including rights to develop RSV vaccines for adult populations. mRNA-1172, which uses a Merck lipid nanoparticle for delivery, entered Phase 1 development in 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will complete the Phase 1 study and transition the program to Moderna.
The development of V-306 Virometix offers a differentiated approach to RSV vaccine development. In Phase I clinical trial, V-306 demonstrated strong, durable, specific, and protective immune responses, with minimal risk of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.
Meissa is developing MV-012-968, an intranasal (needle-free), adjuvant-free, live-attenuated vaccine candidate, to protect infants and at-risk older adults from RSV. MV-012-968 is currently in a Phase IIa, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled challenge study designed to evaluate the safety and prophylactic efficacy of the Meissa vaccine against symptomatic RSV infection
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report offers comprehensive insights into the assessment of active pipeline products, inactive products analysis (dormant and terminated), comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage RSV products, and understanding of the limitations and challenges with regard to the development of therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview
Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes respiratory infections throughout life, with infants in the first months of life, severely immune-compromised adults, and the elderly especially susceptible to developing severe lower respiratory tract disease or death. The virus is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract disease in infants and young children globally.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
RSV-F
Novavax
III
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
MEDI8897
MedImmune LLC
III
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
RSVpreF
Pfizer
III
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
JNJ-53718678
Janssen
III
Viral fusion protein inhibitors
Oral
RSV MAT
GlaxoSmithKline
III
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
MV-012-968
Meissa
II
Immunostimulants
Intranasal
RV521
ReViral Ltd
II
Viral fusion protein inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors
Oral
BARS13
Advaccine (Suzhou)
II
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
EDP-938
Enanta
II
Viral fusion protein inhibitors
Oral
MVA-mBN294B
Bavarian Nordic
II
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
RSV vaccine
Sanofi
I/II
Immunostimulants
Intranasal
ALVR106
Allovir
I/II
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
NA
V-306
Virometix
I
Immunostimulants
Intramuscular
CodaVax-RSV
Codagenix, Inc
I
CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants; Immunostimulants
Intranasal
mRNA-1345
ModernaTX, Inc.
I
Immunostimulants
NA
Research programme: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections
Evrys Bio
Preclinical
Sirtuin modulators
Oral
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment
The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report presents a complete view of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus emerging novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Gene therapy
Stem cell therapy
Small molecules
By Route of Administration
Oral
Intravenous
Inhalation
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Protease Inhibitors
Immunomodulatory
Immunostimulants
Sirtuin modulators
Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants
Viral fusion protein inhibitors
By Targets
Protease Inhibitors
Immune system
Scope of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Major Players: 50+ Key Players
Prominent Players: Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others.
Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies: RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others.
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview
4
RSV Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5
Pipeline Therapeutics
6
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
7
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9
Therapeutic Assessment
10
Inactive Products
11
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
12
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Companies
13
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Products
14
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Unmet Needs
15
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers
16
RSV Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion
17
Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Analyst Views
18
Appendix
19
About DelveInsight
