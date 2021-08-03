U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,943.00
    -9.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,901.48
    -721.66 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.26
    -10.63 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,557.31
    -223.71 (-0.81%)
     

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline: Insights into Clinical Trial Landscape, Key Pharma Players, Emerging Therapies with Novel MoAs, and Dynamics Shaping the Pipeline Landscape | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read

A vaccine in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection pipeline presents a cost-effective solution to reducing the burden of RSV, as current options for both prevention and treatment are limited with currently no licensed vaccines available.

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline: Insights into Clinical Trial Landscape, Key Pharma Players, Emerging Therapies with Novel MoAs, and Dynamics Shaping the Pipeline Landscape | DelveInsight

A vaccine in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline presents a cost-effective solution to reducing the burden of RSV, as current options for both prevention and treatment are limited with currently no licensed vaccines available.

DelveInsight's 'Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infection Pipeline Insights' report provides exhaustive global coverage of the available therapies, Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug profiles, emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline drugs, and future potential of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline domain. It also includes the Respiratory Syncytial Virus therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, mechanism of action, and molecule type.

Some of the significant pointers taken from the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight's analysis depicts a robust Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline with 50+ active players in the domain working on 50+ pipeline therapies.

  • Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline therapies such as RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

  • Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

  • The RSVpreF (Pfizer) vaccine candidate is based on the prefusion form of the RSV fusion protein. The vaccine works by stimulating the production of serum anti-F immunoglobulin G in the pregnant woman, which is transferred to the fetus across the placenta and provides protection for the first six months of life when the risk of hospitalization is highest.

  • Enanta has selected EDP-938, a potent non-fusion inhibitor of both RSV-A and RSV-B activity, as its first development candidate for RSV.

  • IVX-121 and IVX-A12 are the two vaccine candidates being developed by Icosavax, Inc. IVX-121 target Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a major cause of viral pneumonia for which no vaccine has been FDA approved.

  • ResVax is our aluminum-adjuvanted RSV F vaccine for infants via maternal immunization. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has supported the Prepare trial for ResVax through a grant of up to $89.1 million; BMGF continues to financially support our efforts to conduct certain follow-up analyses of the Phase III data.

  • In October 2020, Moderna, Inc., regained all rights to the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine (mRNA-1172) from Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, including rights to develop RSV vaccines for adult populations. mRNA-1172, which uses a Merck lipid nanoparticle for delivery, entered Phase 1 development in 2019. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will complete the Phase 1 study and transition the program to Moderna.

  • The development of V-306 Virometix offers a differentiated approach to RSV vaccine development. In Phase I clinical trial, V-306 demonstrated strong, durable, specific, and protective immune responses, with minimal risk of vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease.

  • Meissa is developing MV-012-968, an intranasal (needle-free), adjuvant-free, live-attenuated vaccine candidate, to protect infants and at-risk older adults from RSV. MV-012-968 is currently in a Phase IIa, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled challenge study designed to evaluate the safety and prophylactic efficacy of the Meissa vaccine against symptomatic RSV infection

Request Sample to know more about the pipeline therapies @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Insights

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report offers comprehensive insights into the assessment of active pipeline products, inactive products analysis (dormant and terminated), comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage RSV products, and understanding of the limitations and challenges with regard to the development of therapies for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes respiratory infections throughout life, with infants in the first months of life, severely immune-compromised adults, and the elderly especially susceptible to developing severe lower respiratory tract disease or death. The virus is the most common cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract disease in infants and young children globally.

Learn more about the disease, treatments, and pipeline therapies @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Assessment

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

RSV-F

Novavax

III

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

MEDI8897

MedImmune LLC
(AstraZeneca)

III

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

RSVpreF

Pfizer

III

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

JNJ-53718678

Janssen
Sciences Ireland UC

III

Viral fusion protein inhibitors

Oral

RSV MAT

GlaxoSmithKline

III

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

MV-012-968

Meissa
Vaccines, Inc.

II

Immunostimulants

Intranasal

RV521

ReViral Ltd

II

Viral fusion protein inhibitors; Virus replication inhibitors

Oral

BARS13

Advaccine (Suzhou)
Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

II

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

EDP-938

Enanta
Pharmaceuticals

II

Viral fusion protein inhibitors

Oral

MVA-mBN294B

Bavarian Nordic

II

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

RSV vaccine

Sanofi

I/II

Immunostimulants

Intranasal

ALVR106

Allovir

I/II

Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

NA

V-306

Virometix

I

Immunostimulants

Intramuscular

CodaVax-RSV

Codagenix, Inc

I

CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants; Immunostimulants

Intranasal

mRNA-1345

ModernaTX, Inc.

I

Immunostimulants

NA

Research programme: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections

Evrys Bio

Preclinical

Sirtuin modulators

Oral

Request for Sample to know more @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutic Assessment

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline report presents a complete view of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus emerging novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Preclinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

  • Gene therapy

  • Stem cell therapy

  • Small molecules

By Route of Administration

  • Oral

  • Intravenous

  • Inhalation

  • Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

  • Protease Inhibitors

  • Immunomodulatory

  • Immunostimulants

  • Sirtuin modulators

  • Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

  • CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants

  • Viral fusion protein inhibitors

By Targets

  • Protease Inhibitors

  • Immune system

Scope of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 50+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: Virometix, ReViral Ltd, Advaccine (Suzhou) Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Codagenix, Inc, ModernaTX, Inc., Meissa Vaccines, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune LLC (AstraZeneca), GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, Icosavax, Inc., Ark Biosciences, Bavarian Nordic, Kidswell Bio, Evrys Bio, ReViral Ltd, Sanofi, Daiichi Sankyo, Codagenix, Inc., Cidara Therapeutics, clover biopharmaceuticals, Alios BioPharma, Allovir, Airway Therapeutics, and others.

  • Key Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Therapies: RSV-F, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, MV-012-968, RV521, BARS13, EDP-938, MEDI8897, RSV MAT, RSVpreF, JNJ-53718678, RSV vaccine, ALVR106, V-306, CodaVax-RSV, mRNA-1345, Research program: sirtuin targeted therapeutics for respiratory viral infections and others.

Dive deeper into Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Pipeline Emerging Therapies, Treatments, and Ongoing Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Overview

4

RSV Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9

Therapeutic Assessment

10

Inactive Products

11

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

12

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Companies

13

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Key Products

14

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Unmet Needs

15

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers

16

RSV Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drug Pipeline Therapies, Novel Drug Delivery Platforms, and Emerging Trends

Audit the market before venturing with DelveInsight's Due Diligence Services

Related Reports
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market
DelveInsight's "Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2031" report.

Respiratory Distress Market
DelveInsight's "Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) – Pipeline Insights, 2021" report

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Market
DelveInsight's "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report

Middle East Respiratory Market
DelveInsight's "Middle East Respiratory Syndrome – Pipeline Insight, 2021" report.

Bacterial Vaginosis Market
DelveInsight's "Bacterial Vaginosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Candidemia Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Candidemia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Browse through our Blog Posts

Artificial intelligence and robotics are the two technologies that have shown the potential to address and provide solutions to many contemporary issues. Over the past three-four decades, robots have been used in sectors such as laboratory research, earth and space exploration, transport, and many more.

With at least half of the world's population as women and over 100 startups leveraging technology to bring novel devices to help women through different biological stages such as menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and others, the FemTech market offers ample growth opportunities.

The contribution of key pharma companies, such as 9 Meters Biopharma, ImmunogenX, Provention Bio, Cour Pharmaceuticals/Takeda, Precigen ActoBio, Falk Pharma, and Zedira is significant in driving Celiac disease market size.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News


Recommended Stories

  • Why Vaxart Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Vaxart (Nasdaq: VXRT) rose on Monday after the biotech said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its oral coronavirus vaccine. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, Vaxart's stock price was up more than 12%. Vaxart's S-only vaccine construct produced higher serum antibodies than its other vaccine candidate, which expresses both S and N proteins, in a non-human primate study.

  • Exclusive-Sanofi offers to buy U.S. biotech, mRNA partner Translate Bio -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sanofi has offered to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday, as the French drugmaker bets on next-generation mRNA technology after setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race. Shares in the New York-listed biotech company soared more than 70% to above $50 in extended trading, building on the big gains in the stock as investors have piled in to the sector amid a rush to develop vaccines and treatments to tame the pandemic which has killed 4.3 million and roiled the global economy. The second source said Sanofi's directors had met on Sunday to discuss the potential deal.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • 15 Words From Vertex's CEO That Signal Major Growth Ahead

    Here's the one big worry a lot of investors have about Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) these days: revenue prospects beyond its main cystic fibrosis (CF) business. Vertex is moving candidates through the pipeline in other areas such as blood disorders, pain, and a rare lung and liver disorder called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Of course, as a shareholder I'd like to see Vertex bring one or more of those potential products to market.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • Pfizer and Moderna are raising COVID-19 vaccine prices in Europe

    Pfizer expects to generate $33.5 billion from vaccine in 2021.

  • Virus used world’s longest Covid sufferer as ‘gym’ to get fitter, say scientists

    The world's longest Covid sufferer had the virus for nearly 11 months during which time it mutated 40 times, using her as a "gym" to get fitter, scientists have discovered.

  • Fully vaccinated Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

    South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the virus.

  • Countries Are Preparing to Offer Booster Shots. What It Means for Vaccine Makers.

    The U.K. and Germany are both preparing to offer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as early as next month, according to reports.

  • Booster shots for coronavirus 'are going to become a reality,' doctor says

    Talks of booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccines have been gaining traction over recent weeks with case counts rising and new variants emerging.

  • Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious; Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance in lab

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Among people infected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, fully vaccinated people with "breakthrough" infections may be just as likely as unvaccinated people to spread the virus to others, new research suggests. In one Wisconsin county, after Delta became predominant, researchers analyzed viral loads on nose-and-throat swab samples obtained when patients were first diagnosed.

  • Johnson & Johnson Pulls Application For Accelerated Approval Of COVID-19 Shot In India: Report

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has withdrawn its application seeking accelerated approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, drugs regulator Drugs Controller General of India informed. It is yet to be clear the reason for the withdrawal of the application. JNJ had said in April that it was seeking approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India. Trials in the U.S. at that time were paused on reports of rare blood clots. The withdrawal comes as India tackles

  • Germany set to begin vaccinating teens 12 and over and offering COVID booster shots to older and at-risk people

    Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday, while, according to a Deutsche Welle report, health ministers have unanimously backed a plan to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly and at-risk citizens next month.

  • Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19: 'I am very glad I was vaccinated'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

  • I'm An ICU Doctor And I Cannot Believe The Things Unvaccinated Patients Are Telling Me

    "My experiences in the ICU these past weeks have left me surprised, disheartened, but most of all, angry."

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat These 4 Foods, CDC Warns

    As you get older, you might find yourself worrying less about what you eat. Changing your eatings habits after so many years can feel like an unnecessary burden, and you might also believe it's too late to affect your health in any major way. But with our aging bodies at higher risk for certain illnesses and and infections, it may actually be even more important to watch what you eat as you get older. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are four types of

  • Almost 300,000 Pounds Of Beef Are Being Recalled Due To E. Coli

    Only four states have been affected.

  • This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

    After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washingto