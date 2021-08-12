U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027: CAGR 14.9%: Astute Analytica

·6 min read

NEW DELHI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report "Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2027" published by Astute Analytica, the Global Respiratory Syncytial Market is forecast to clock CAGR of 14.9% during the period 2021-2027.

Astute Analytics Logo
Astute Analytics Logo

Request for a sample report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/respiratory-syncytial-virus-market

The market is lacking with availability of drugs for the treatment of RSV, very few drugs are approved by the FDA for the disease. Among the available drug type segment, Virazole, an FDA approved drug is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 15.9% due to its characteristic of broad spectrum of antiviral activity in vitro, where it inhibits the replication of RSV.

The research study analyzes the impact of some of the key market drivers such as high prevalence of RSV and other related respiratory tract infections in the world and emergence of targeted therapy. As per the research analysis, the annual RSV burden worldwide was 33.1 million in 2015, resulting in 3.2 million hospitalizations and 59,600 fatalities in children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one to two out of every hundred children under the age of six months with RSV may require hospitalization. Some of them may need oxygen, intubation, or mechanical ventilation, but the majority of them will improve with supportive treatment. Antiviral medications are the frequent targeted therapy, and they work by inhibiting one or more processes of virus replication. In 2018, researchers tested recombinant Ab from Palivizumab and Motavizumab with the IgA isotype as a targeted treatment against RSV. These ongoing researches and emerging drug pipeline also contribute to the growth of market. However, high cost required for advanced therapies and inaccessibility of diagnostic facilities seems to obstruct the market growth.

Rising government funding for treatment and proactive government initiatives generates profitable opportunities

The government has shown a willingness to work with the industry to support industrial growth. The federal government of the United States has played a critical role in the early development of numerous sectors, not only via research and development, but also through financial support for nascent businesses and government procurement. In 2019, almost 80 new research projects were funded, representing a 44 percent increase in the number of funded infectious proposals as compared to 2018. Moreover, the government agencies included in the list of pre-clinical vaccine developers along with pharmaceutical companies. Therefore, such funding and support from the government are expected to create a lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

North America Respiratory Syncytial (RSV) Market: Top-tier region in the global market

In 2020, the North America Respiratory Syncytial (RSV) Market is projected to have the largest hold, with a share of around 38 per cent in the global RSV market due to an increased rate of infection in the region. RSV infection is responsible for around 2.1 million annual outpatient visits among children under the age of five in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increased access to disease treatment is also expected to raise the demand for respiratory syncytial virus treatments in the region.

There is a high penetration of respiratory syncytial virus drugs in the established healthcare facilities in countries, such as Japan and Australia which greatly contributed to the growth of the APAC RSV market in at the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Get Full Research Summary on "Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market"

https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/respiratory-syncytial-virus-market

Competitive Landscape

AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., SOBI, GlaxoSmithKline, and others are key participants in the Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market. These companies are doing clinical trials on RSV candidate vaccines and treatments to stay competitive in the market, and accounted for number of developing medications in their pipelines. GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are current market leaders in RSV vaccines, are all pursuing major Phase II research for their prospects. GlaxoSmithKline plans to start a phase 3 research in older individuals in February 2021 to examine its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate. The vaccine was well tolerated and showed promising safety and immunogenicity.

Segment Outline

Market segments comprehend in the report include market size analysis based on revenue in different categories. For instance, oral route under dosage form is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period while injectable form holds the maximum share of more than 50% in 2020.

Similarly, the immune prophylaxis among all the treatment types dominated the global market with around 65 percent share in 2020 while antiviral medications is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

The report provides thorough analysis of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size and Opportunity Forecast to 2027, based on the following segments:

  • By Drug Type

  • By Dosage Form

  • By Treatment Type

  • By Distribution Channel

  • By Geography

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

For more details on report scope, please click here submit sample request @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/respiratory-syncytial-virus-market

Find more research reports on Healthcare by Astute Analytica

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost effective, value added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Nishi Sharma
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4251598 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com
Follow US: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-market-to-reach-4-2-billion-by-2027-cagr-14-9-astute-analytica-301353950.html

SOURCE Astute Analytica

