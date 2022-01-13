U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,718.75
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,199.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,900.50
    +13.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.20
    -0.44 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1468
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    -0.50 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3120
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,763.89
    +591.25 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.96
    +32.63 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.10
    +3.38 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

ResponseCRM, a Headless Commerce Company, Wins a 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Technology

·2 min read

ResponseCRM Recognized for Innovative Features and Business Model Helping Business Owners Overcome E-Commerce Challenges During the Pandemic

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, an industry-leading headless commerce solution provider that makes it easy and affordable for new and expanding businesses to sell online, increase profitability, and scale, has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

"We strive to help businesses, especially during this challenging time, and offer a great path for people starting out who need a platform for online sales but don't want to invest heavily in software costs before selling their products or services," says Behzad Sharifi, Co-Principal, ResponseCRM. "We're delighted to be recognized for our innovative solution and on-demand, transaction-based pricing that helps to jumpstart and expand businesses."

ResponseCRM provides exceptional opportunities for companies to leverage the omnichannel benefits of headless commerce, where changes on the back end don't disrupt storefronts. "This enables our customers to customize their sites, publish updates and build new selling opportunities while gaining greater control and increasing conversion rates," says Sharifi.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring ResponseCRM as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

About ResponseCRM
The ResponseCRM headless commerce platform blends its award-winning, cutting-edge technology to maximize e-commerce conversion rates. It delivers powerful integrations with popular apps for advanced payment processing and provides other capabilities that enable online businesses to thrive. With its low-cost, transaction-based platform, you only pay for what you use. ResponseCRM has received recognition for its platform from the American Business Awards©, Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), Titan Business Awards, and BIG Innovation Awards.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/responsecrm-a-headless-commerce-company-wins-a-2022-big-innovation-award-for-technology-301460070.html

SOURCE ResponseCRM

