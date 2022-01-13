U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Jobless claims: Another 230,000 Americans filed new claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Responsible Mining Solutions and Atico Mining Corp. Complete Commissioning and Ramp-Up of the El Roble Mine’s Integrated Tailings Dewatering Facility

Atico Mining Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
New process plant to transition the El Roble mine from conventional tailings management to “dry-stacking” operations

El Roble, ITDS during Construction
El Roble, ITDS during Construction

Ambassador Marianick Tremblay, at the El Roble Mine
Ambassador Marianick Tremblay, at the El Roble Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible Mining Solutions Corp. (RMS) and Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) RMS and Atico jointly announce that they have successfully completed the commissioning and hand-over of the Integrated Tailings Dewatering Plant (“ITDS”) designed to receive flotation tailings from the El Roble mill and processing facilities. Please refer to Figure 01, for a visual overview of the plant.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fea6db8-b3d3-4302-b930-ee1f759eac73

The ITDS, completed in Aug-2021, has been operational for four (4) months supporting i) Optimizing the existing tailings storage volumes, and ii) deferral of capital expenditures attributed to the construction of additional tailings storage facility expansion.

This project was successfully delivered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and constitutes 3-years of conceptual, feasibility engineering and extensive testwork campaigns. The ITDS is designed to process 1,200 tonnes per day (D.S.) of copper flotation tailings materials, increasing the density from 60-65% w/w solids to 88% w/w solids. This process allows for a geo-technically stable and competent filter-cake to be transferred via truck-and-haul methods to the final disposal location adjacent to the project.

A video of the process and final product can be viewed here.

The ITDS consists of the following:

  • A tailings pipeline extension from the mill and processing facilities;

  • A filter-plant utilizing modular, open-frame construction techniques;

  • Field services, tankage for slurry, process water, filtrate, effluent management;

  • A containerized Motor-Control-Centre (“MCC”);

  • A reagent handling plant for filtration membrane cleaning;

  • A single, CX5-80 ceramic disc vacuum filter;

  • Filter-cake chute, transfer weigh-conveyor and incline stacking conveyor;

  • Filter-cake load-out and truck station;

Primary solid-liquid separation of the tailings is undertaken by a ceramic disc vacuum filter, which has approx. an 80% savings in total energy consumption (tonnes filtered/kWh) compared to conventional alternatives. This guiding design principle, of minimizing environmental impact, is the common thread throughout the project.

The efforts to transition El Roble’s tailings management strategy to “dry-stacking” falls in line with the industry paradigm shift to identify safer, economical alternatives to handle waste from mineral processing activities including the International Council on Mining and Metal’s new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management, and the Global Mineral Professionals Alliance (incl. the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy) Global Action on Tailings

This project also reduces the reliance of El Roble operations on external freshwater resources, by recycling 75% of mill process water without losses to the environment through seepage and evaporation.

Delivered by two industry-leading Canadian companies and with financial support by Export Development Canada (“EDC”), this project is a Colombian-first, a significant technical accomplishment, and a testament to the maturity and forward-thinking of the Canadian mining Clean-Tech ecosystem.

To celebrate the completion of this project, RMS and Atico had the honour of hosting a Canadian trade mission, including the Mining Suppliers Association of Canada, the Trade Commissioners Service and the Canadian Embassy in Colombia to the El Roble mine in Nov-2021.

This project represents the commitment of Atico’s management team in investing smart capital in the El Roble mine to ensure long-term viability of its mining and mineral recovery operations. It is also further evidence of their commitment to the surrounding community of Carmen de Atrato and ensuring the health and happiness of those who live there.

A virtual 3D fly-through of the project can be viewed here.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF RMS

Cameron Stockman
Director
Responsible Mining Solutions Corp.
M: +1 (778) 840-2773
cstockman@rmscorp.ca

ON BEHALF OF THE ATICO BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza
CEO
Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations
Igor Dutina
Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Disclaimer:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation the potential benefits of the ITDS, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed and the duration and extent of the coronavirus pandemic is minimized or not long-term; disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other health and safety issues, or the responses of governments, communities, the Company and others to such pandemic or other issues; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the management's discussion and analysis of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

©2021 Responsible Mining Solutions Corp. All rights reserved. "Responsible Mining Solutions” and “RMS” are trademarks of Responsible Mining Solutions Corp.


