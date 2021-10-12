U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.25
    -5.94 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,495.07
    -0.99 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,453.33
    -32.87 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.14
    +12.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.77
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1550
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6000
    -0.0140 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6240
    +0.3020 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,708.29
    -773.14 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,331.98
    -0.79 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.18
    -15.67 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

ResQ cooks up a $39 million Series A for restaurant repair industry

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

ResQ, which does end-to-end equipment repairs for over 4,000 restaurant groups -- from Taco Bell to Tim Hortons -- has raised a $39 million Series A co-led by Tiger Global and Canvas Ventures. The capital, which includes investments from Homebrew, Inovia Capital and Golden Ventures, comes just months after the startup announced its $7.5 million seed round.

Driving down customer costs is a big business anywhere, but especially within the world of restaurants -- which already have razor-thin margins and built-in volatility. With this in mind, ResQ’s growth and subsequent capital makes sense. The startup, built by Kuljeev Singh, offers “revenue recovery” services to its customers by optimizing its back-of-house operations.

ResQ's core service connects contractors to restaurants, and then provides them with one spot to organize communication, pay bills and establish accountability. Toast’s lucrative IPO has brought a renewed spotlight to the opportunity for cloud-based software services within the restaurant industry. The Boston-based company was valued at $4.9 billion in early 2020, and currently hovers at a valuation of $25.81 billion, according to several finance websites.

Indications of a hot market abound as Freshworks, Toast price IPOs

Singh views Toast as a potential partner, not a competitor, because the public company works on front-of-house operations and point-of-sales processes.

“This is not just a piece of technology you build and you sell to restaurants,” Singh said. “We have to build a marketplace in the background, build products and services for local and national contractors…there’s so much depth.” ResQ is having conversations with restaurant tech companies that need back-of-house solutions, as everyone tries to become an end to end solution.

Abid Lallani, president of The Lallani Group and a customer, said that ResQ has helped them “no longer need to look for vendors, shop around for multiple quotes and spend time going back and forth with vendors.”

resq
resq

Image Credits: ResQ

By saving worker time and offering clearer visualization into how repairs will work, restaurants on the ResQ platform have seen up to a 20% decrease in annual operation costs, according to the company. New customers include Fogo de Chão, Marugame Udon and Akamai Brands.

Like any two-sided marketplace, ResQ exposes itself to challenges of supply and demand. In its world, it needs to curate the delicate balance between a growing, diverse group of skilled workers and a subset of locations where it can reasonably offer its on-demand servicing. The startup grew its contractor base by 400% in the last four months, and expanded its operations from seven to 36 states in the same time period.

Labor shortages are a challenge that ResQ will have to constantly navigate -- and one that its customers are currently facing every single day. As the startup has scaled, a lot of its focus has been about understanding how to bring value to the evolving nature of the restaurant industry, from full-service businesses to a small independent company. Helping employees on staff better spend their time seems to be the common thread.

“You're essentially giving that time back to those team members, when you already have labor shortages, to focus on growth projects, to focus on opening up new restaurants, or to focus on guest experience,” Singh said.

Recommended Stories

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • Musk Taunts Bezos Over World’s Richest Crown. But Who Will Make You Richer?

    Musk, whose net worth increased by $151 billion in 2020, overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest billionaire.