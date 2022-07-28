U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.50
    -12.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,102.00
    -70.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,529.50
    -89.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    +2.37 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +19.30 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    +0.73 (+3.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0121
    -0.0083 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -1.58 (-6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5850
    -0.9770 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,086.11
    +1,820.78 (+8.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.14
    +52.47 (+11.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,342.10
    -6.13 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Ress Life Investment A/S announces capital increase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ress Life Investments A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RLAINV.CO
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 28 July 2022

Corporate Announcement 27/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase.

The Board of Directors in Ress Life Investments A/S has today resolved to utilise its authorisation in article 4.8 of the articles of association to increase the company's share capital with nominally EUR 272,500 by issuance of 545 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 500 each at a price of EUR 2281.11 per share of EUR 500 without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders.

After the capital increase, the registered share capital of the company is EUR 79,947,000 divided into 159,894 shares of EUR 500 nominal value each. Each share of nominal EUR 500 carries one vote at general meetings in Ress Life Investments A/S.

The new shares will be admitted for trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S under the same ISIN code as the company's existing shares.

Updated articles of association of the company are attached.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Pfizer Stock Higher As Covid Sales Power Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Boost

    Pfizer held to its forecast of $54 billion in Covid related sales this year following stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and record overall revenues.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Teladoc Stock Sinks on Wider Loss and Weak Guidance

    The remote healthcare provider posts a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after recording a $3 billion impairment charge.

  • Amazon Is Expected to Post Slim Profit as It Manages Slower Demand

    The company’s core e-commerce business has struggled as consumers return to in-store shopping after the height of the pandemic.

  • Ford Stock Jumps As Auto Giant Affirms Outlook, Hikes Dividend After Q2 Earnings Crush

    Ford earnings skyrocketed, defying headwinds. And the auto giant hiked the Ford stock dividend while reaffirming 2022 outlook.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Stanley Black & Decker shares slide 15% premarket as earnings miss, company slashes guidance

    Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. slid 15% premarket Thursday, after the tool maker's second-quarter earnings fell far short of estimates, it slashed its guidance and announced cost cuts and an overhaul of its supply chain. New Britain, Conn.-based Stanley Black & Decker post net income of $87.6 million, or 57 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $459.5 million, or $2.75 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding one-time charges, EPS came to $1.77, below the $2.13 FactSet consensu

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip ahead of GDP data

    Stock futures pointed to losses at Thursday’s open as Wall Street awaited fresh data on U.S. economic activity and another round of earnings from tech giants.

  • Merck quarterly profit tops Wall Street view on strong Keytruda sales

    Merck & Co on Thursday reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue on strong sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Revenue in the quarter rose 28% from a year ago to $14.6 billion, topping the average Wall Street forecast of $13.9 billion. Much of that beat came from sales of Merck's top-selling drug, the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, which came in at $5.3 billion for the quarter, compared with analyst estimates of $4.9 billion.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Agnico (AEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 31.58% and 0.83%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Southwest Posts Record Revenue. The Stock Falls on Rising Costs and Guidance.

    Southwest Airlines handily beat earnings expectations and posted record quarterly revenue, but the stock lost ground Thursday after the air carrier’s mixed guidance. For the second quarter, Southwest (ticker: LUV) reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 a share on a record $6.7 billion in sales. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $1.17 and $6.69 billion in revenue.

  • Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker's results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors Co, which reported earnings on Tuesday. Like Ford, GM reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring.

  • Honeywell profit falls but it beats analyst estimate

    Honeywell International Inc. said Thursday its second-quarter net income fell to $1.26 billion, or $1.84 a share, from $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings in the three months ended June 30 totaled $2.10 a share. Revenue rose to $8.95 billion from $8.81 billion. Honeywell beat the analyst earnings estimate of $2.03 a share and the revenue target of $8.67 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Honeywell expects adjusted 2022 earnings of $8.55 a s

  • GE Stock Can Keep Rising After Earnings Beat

    The industrial giant's upcoming split into three public companies could unlock lots of value for shareholders.

  • Amazon’s June Quarter Will Be Bad. The Question Is What Happens Next.

    With a soft near-term outlook for the e-commerce sector, Amazon's quarter will show historically slow growth. The Street will be looking for signs that things get better from here.