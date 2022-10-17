U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S
·1 min read
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

                                            Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                             Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
                                                                                                             DK-1057 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                             Denmark
                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 17 October 2022

Corporate Announcement 35/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 30 September 2022.

NAV per share in USD: 2388.06
NAV per share in EUR: 2449.80

The performance during September was 0.71% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 7.99% in USD. The return in September is positively affected by policy payouts.

Assets under management (AUM) was 384.9 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment


