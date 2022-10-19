U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.00
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,590.00
    +14.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,242.25
    +43.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.10
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.40
    -5.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0027 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.98
    -0.39 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1273
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3750
    +0.1880 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,233.81
    -428.83 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.49
    -8.23 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.13
    -19.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition

Ress Life Investments A/S
·2 min read
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 19 October 2022

Corporate Announcement 37/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview as of 30 September 2022 for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09


As per 30 September 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 495. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1 250 million.

Portfolio composition as of 2022-09-30

Top 10 Carriers

Weight % of portfolio value

John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA

17.8%

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

16.9%

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

4.7%

AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company

4.7%

Brighthouse Life Insurance Company

4.3%

C.M. Life Insurance Company

4.0%

American General Life Insurance Company

4.0%

Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company

3.4%

Protective Life Insurance Company

3.1%

Pacific Life Insurance Company

3.1%


Carrier Rating

Weight % of face value

A++

10.1%

A+

57.2%

A

26.0%

A-

1.5%

B++

3.7%

B+

0.0%

B

0.7%

B-

0.0%

C++

0.9%


Top 10 States

Weight % of face value 

CA

13.4%

FL

13.2%

NY

6.7%

OH

6.6%

TX

6.4%

PA

5.9%

AZ

5.4%

NJ

3.7%

IL

3.3%

GA

3.1%




Face Group

Weight % of face value  

100,000-250,000

0.2%

250,001-500,000

2.8%

500,001-1,000,000

10.3%

1,000,001-2,000,000

13.2%

2,000,001-3,000,000

10.0%

3,000,001-5,000,000

22.9%

5,000,001-10,000,000

29.3%

10,000,001-15,000,000

5.0%

15,000,001-

6.3%


Age Group

Weight % of face value

< 65

11.2%

65 – 69

11.2%

70 – 74

16.7%

75 – 79

22.0%

80 – 84

13.7%

85 – 89

14.1%

90 – 94

9.3%

95 <

1.7%


Gender

Weight % of face value

Female

16.3%

Male

64.0%

Joint

19.7%

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Inflation Causes IRS to Raise Tax Brackets, Standard Deduction by 7%

    To reflect higher inflation, the agency implemented adjustments to key tax code parameters for 2023 such as the standard deduction and the income thresholds where tax rates take effect.

  • Netflix will crack down on password sharing next year — here’s how it will work

    Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • ASML reports strong Q3, says it is not hit by U.S. China sanctions

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit and record new bookings, and said it does not expect a large impact from U.S. sanctions on China. ASML, Europe's largest technology company, makes lithography systems, large machines that cost up to $160 million each and are used by chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TMSC), Samsung and Intel to create the circuitry of computer chips. It is currently unable to keep up with demand from these companies as they seek to build new manufacturing plants, and with ASML's backlog now at more than 30 billion euros, ASML is seeking to expand its own production capacity by 2025.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Should You Now Dispose Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • These Are the New Federal Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions For 2023

    FEATURE The IRS has announced inflation adjustments to the standard deduction and other tax provisions for the 2023 tax year. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 will rise to $27,700, up $1,800 from tax year 2022.

  • Netflix stock jumps after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Netflix's latest earnings beat and reported subscriber growth.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $8.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla Earnings Preview: Can TSLA Stock Get Back to the Fast Lane?

    Trading 46% from its 52-week highs, investors will want to see if Tesla continued to see delivery growth during the quarter. More importantly, Wall Street needs to make sure its guidance and outlook for deliveries showcase continued growth in Q4 and FY23.

  • IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Year-to-date, IBM shares have displayed stellar relative strength, declining roughly 5% and widely outperforming the S&P 500.

  • Stocks are rallying now, but the 9 painful stages of this bear market are not even halfway done

    The official definition of a bear market is a 20% or greater decline from an index’s previous high. Accordingly, the three major U.S. stock-market benchmarks — the Nasdaq (COMP) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — are currently all in a bear market. Based on my work with stock market strategist Mark D. Cook, a typical bear market goes through nine stages.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    If the cruise business is so great, then why does Carnival Corporation have to keep borrowing money?

  • Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.3% on Tuesday, following some positive notes from analysts. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler believes Amazon's stock is a buy ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Earnings season is off to a solid start with strong performances by Bank of America and Netflix.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.

  • ASML Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

    The Dutch supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry said it expects U.S. chip export control regulations to have a 'limited' effect on shipments in 2023.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans

    Since early October Tesla has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune. Since third-quarter vehicle-delivery figures were reported on Oct. 3, Tesla stock has fallen 17%, an almost $144 billion drop in overall market value.

  • This U.S. pension plan faces a bigger crisis than the U.K.’s

    Could the U.S. pensions behemoth be hit by the kind of crisis that just swept across the U. K.? The “defined benefit” pensions system in the U.S.A. is nearly 10 times the size of the one in Britain that just plunged the global financial system into turmoil and the British government into crisis. “U.S. state and local pensions are unlikely to face the sudden liquidity crisis that U.K. corporate pensions are confronting,” Fitch Ratings says in a statement.