Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S
·2 min read
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 18 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 04/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.


As per 30 December 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 532. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.44 billion.
During 2022, 20 policies paid out a total amount of 68.35 million US dollars.

Portfolio composition as of 2022-12-30

Top 10 Carriers

Weight % of portfolio value

John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA

20.2%

Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

15.2%

Equitable Life Insurance Company

5.7%

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

4.6%

Brighthouse Life Insurance Company

3.8%

C.M. Life Insurance Company

3.7%

American General Life Insurance Company

3.6%

Pacific Life Insurance Company

3.1%

Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc

3.1%

Protective Life Insurance Company

2.9%


Carrier Rating

Weight % of face value

A++

11.1%

A+

43.9%

A

39.2%

A-

1.3%

B++

3.1%

B+

0.0%

B

0.0%

B-

0.6%

C++

0.8%


Top 10 States

Weight % of face value 

FL

14.2%

CA

13.8%

NY

6.5%

AZ

6.3%

OH

5.7%

TX

5.7%

PA

5.6%

MA

3.5%

NJ

3.4%

GA

3.0%


Face Group

Weight % of face value  

100,000-250,000

0.4%

250,001-500,000

2.2%

500,001-1,000,000

9.1%

1,000,001-2,000,000

12.4%

2,000,001-3,000,000

10.0%

3,000,001-5,000,000

21.8%

5,000,001-10,000,000

29.8%

10,000,001-15,000,000

4.3%

15,000,001-

10.0%


Age Group

Weight % of face value

< 65

8.9%

65 – 69

11.9%

70 – 74

21.1%

75 – 79

19.0%

80 – 84

15.0%

85 – 89

12.8%

90 – 94

9.5%

95 <

1.9%


Gender

Weight % of face value

Female

15.2%

Male

61.8%

Joint

23.0%

Attachment


