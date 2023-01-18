Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 18 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 04/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.





As per 30 December 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 532. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.44 billion.

During 2022, 20 policies paid out a total amount of 68.35 million US dollars.

Portfolio composition as of 2022-12-30

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 20.2% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 15.2% Equitable Life Insurance Company 5.7% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 4.6% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 3.8% C.M. Life Insurance Company 3.7% American General Life Insurance Company 3.6% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.1% Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc 3.1% Protective Life Insurance Company 2.9%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 11.1% A+ 43.9% A 39.2% A- 1.3% B++ 3.1% B+ 0.0% B 0.0% B- 0.6% C++ 0.8%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value FL 14.2% CA 13.8% NY 6.5% AZ 6.3% OH 5.7% TX 5.7% PA 5.6% MA 3.5% NJ 3.4% GA 3.0%





Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.4% 250,001-500,000 2.2% 500,001-1,000,000 9.1% 1,000,001-2,000,000 12.4% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.0% 3,000,001-5,000,000 21.8% 5,000,001-10,000,000 29.8% 10,000,001-15,000,000 4.3% 15,000,001- 10.0%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 8.9% 65 – 69 11.9% 70 – 74 21.1% 75 – 79 19.0% 80 – 84 15.0% 85 – 89 12.8% 90 – 94 9.5% 95 < 1.9%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 15.2% Male 61.8% Joint 23.0%

Attachment



