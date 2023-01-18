Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022
Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 18 January 2023
Corporate Announcement 04/2023
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
As per 30 December 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 532. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.44 billion.
During 2022, 20 policies paid out a total amount of 68.35 million US dollars.
Portfolio composition as of 2022-12-30
Top 10 Carriers
Weight % of portfolio value
John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
20.2%
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
15.2%
Equitable Life Insurance Company
5.7%
Transamerica Life Insurance Company
4.6%
Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
3.8%
C.M. Life Insurance Company
3.7%
American General Life Insurance Company
3.6%
Pacific Life Insurance Company
3.1%
Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc
3.1%
Protective Life Insurance Company
2.9%
Carrier Rating
Weight % of face value
A++
11.1%
A+
43.9%
A
39.2%
A-
1.3%
B++
3.1%
B+
0.0%
B
0.0%
B-
0.6%
C++
0.8%
Top 10 States
Weight % of face value
FL
14.2%
CA
13.8%
NY
6.5%
AZ
6.3%
OH
5.7%
TX
5.7%
PA
5.6%
MA
3.5%
NJ
3.4%
GA
3.0%
Face Group
Weight % of face value
100,000-250,000
0.4%
250,001-500,000
2.2%
500,001-1,000,000
9.1%
1,000,001-2,000,000
12.4%
2,000,001-3,000,000
10.0%
3,000,001-5,000,000
21.8%
5,000,001-10,000,000
29.8%
10,000,001-15,000,000
4.3%
15,000,001-
10.0%
Age Group
Weight % of face value
< 65
8.9%
65 – 69
11.9%
70 – 74
21.1%
75 – 79
19.0%
80 – 84
15.0%
85 – 89
12.8%
90 – 94
9.5%
95 <
1.9%
Gender
Weight % of face value
Female
15.2%
Male
61.8%
Joint
23.0%
