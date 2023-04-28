U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.56
    +13.21 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,958.44
    +132.28 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,139.00
    -3.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.33
    +13.10 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.22
    +1.46 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1044
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0800 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0900
    +2.1970 (+1.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,054.10
    -374.72 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.52
    -9.25 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,855.26
    +23.68 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S
·1 min read
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

                                            Ress Life Investments
                                                                                                             Nybrogade 12
                                                                                                             DK-1203 Copenhagen K
                                                                                                             Denmark
                                                                                                             CVR nr. 33593163
                                                                                                             www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 28 April 2023

Corporate Announcement 17/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 17 April 2023.

NAV per share in USD: 2398.19
NAV per share in EUR: 2183.95

The performance during the first half of April was -0.05% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is -0.03% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 401.3 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment