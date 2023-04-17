U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,129.55
    -8.09 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,881.78
    -4.69 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.81
    -38.65 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.37
    +9.22 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    -1.57 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.00
    -11.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0630 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2358
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5000
    +0.7550 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,356.92
    -1,005.42 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.07
    -12.11 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.51
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,514.78
    +21.31 (+0.07%)
     

Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S
·1 min read
Ress Life Investments A/S
Ress Life Investments A/S

Ress Life Investments
                                                            Nybrogade 12
                                                            DK-1203 Copenhagen K
                                                            Denmark
                                                            CVR nr. 33593163
                                                            www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 17 April 2023

Corporate Announcement 14/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 31 March 2023.

NAV per share in USD: 2399.38
NAV per share in EUR: 2206.32

The performance during March was 0.05% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.02% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 401.5 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Information Document available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment