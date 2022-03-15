Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 15 March 2022

Corporate Announcement 10/2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV).

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 28 February 2022.

NAV per share in USD: 2211.90
NAV per share in EUR: 1975.09

The performance during February was -0.15% in USD. The year-to-date net performance is 0.03% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) was 334.1 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment


