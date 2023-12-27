New restaurant, bar planned for Cumberland

Dec. 27—CUMBERLAND — A new restaurant and bar are planned for downtown.

Lefty's Place, a Detroit-style pizza and wings bar, is set to move into The Rosenbaum building on Baltimore Street.

Lefty's co-owner Amel Morris, originally from Westernport, now lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, where the restaurant recently celebrated its seventh anniversary.

Last year, the restaurant expanded to Charleston, West Virginia, where it partnered with Short Story Brewing.

"We have a great team," Morris said and added he has business partners and family from Allegany County.

As they considered opening a third location, the team members "looked at several places" before deciding on Cumberland, he said.

"I think the new downtown is going to be pretty cool," Morris said. "We think it's got a good future."

Lefty's menu includes sandwiches, calzones, starters and salads.

"We make our own wings," Morris said and added the restaurant focuses on quality food and hospitality.

"We're excited to bring it to Cumberland," he said and added plans are to open in early summer.

"The Rosenbaum is beautiful," Morris said. "We're just excited to be part of it."

Garrett Eagan, co-owner of The Rosenbaum, called the addition of Lefty's "a win for downtown" that will also complement the building's office spaces, vacation rentals and apartments.

Over the summer, plans were announced for Basecamp Coffee and AJ's Cookie Jar to move into the building.

Eagan said The Rosenbaum still needed traditional dining, a bar, and carry out services, however.

That's when Morris came into the picture.

The addition of Lefty's "was a great fit" for The Rosenbaum, Eagan said and added Allegany County Economic & Community Development Department Senior Project Manager Nathan Price was instrumental in making the match happen.

Downtown Cumberland has become an attractive spot for investors, he said of visible progress on the Baltimore Street revitalization project.

"It's not just a pipe dream anymore," Eagan said.

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.