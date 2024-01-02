Restaurant Bites

Jan. 1—San Francisco Street Bar & Grill, 50 E. San Francisco St., received its liquor license Dec. 5.

----Capital Coal Neighborhood Eatery, 326 S. Guadalupe St., finally opened for real Dec. 13 after a couple months of frequent pop-up events. Its initial hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

----Bakery Feliz opened Dec. 16 in the former Wild Leaven space at 130 N. Guadalupe St.

----The Hollar in Madrid closed Dec. 17 after being in business since 2008. Owner Joshua Novak said in a Facebook post he was "no longer able to dedicate the time, energy and effort it takes to run The Hollar at the high standard myself, this community and my patrons expect and deserve."

----Alkemē Heritage Cuisine Reimagined, 227 Don Gaspar Ave., will be closed for winter break through Jan. 31.

----The Venezuela restaurant Santarepa Cafe, 229 Johnson St., closed for business Dec. 22. Owner Isabel Mendoza opened Santarepa in March 2019. A Facebook post announcing the closure quoted Dr. Seuss: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

----Bo's Authentic Thai, 502 Old Santa Fe Trail, is closed through Jan. 18 after starting its winter break Dec. 24.

----The popular Craft Donuts & Coffee food truck has finally gone brick-and-mortar. Owners Craig and Michelle McGregor anticipated a potential summer opening, but they were finally able to open Dec. 26 at 3482B Zafarano Drive, next to El Milagro Restaurant at San Isidro Plaza. The food truck remains at the food truck pod at the intersection of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta.