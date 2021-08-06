U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,971.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,151.00
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.10
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    +0.86 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -11.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.14
    -0.83 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8260
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,602.41
    +2,388.25 (+6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.40
    +20.50 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.27
    +7.84 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists eye improved payroll growth in July, expect unemployment rate to fall to 5.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") announced today that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted, notice of RBI's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") for its common shares (the "Common Shares"). The NCIB is being conducted in furtherance of RBI's share repurchase authorization announced on July 30, 2021, pursuant to which RBI may purchase up to US$1.0 billion of its Common Shares over the next two years (the "Repurchase Authorization").

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

The TSX notice provides that RBI may, during the 12-month period commencing August 10, 2021 and ending on August 9, 2022, purchase up to 30,382,519 Common Shares, representing 10% of its public float of 303,825,192 Common Shares as of July 30, 2021 (a total of 308,449,737 Common Shares were issued and outstanding as of such date). Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and/or alternative Canadian or foreign trading systems, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by applicable securities laws, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority in Canada will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any such exemption order. In addition, RBI may also enter into derivative-based programs in support of its repurchase activities, including the writing of put options and forward purchase agreements, accelerated share repurchase transactions, other equity contracts or use other methods of acquiring shares, in each case as may be permitted by applicable securities laws or subject to regulatory approval.

Purchases under the NCIB made on the TSX will be made in compliance with the rules of the TSX at a price equal to the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the TSX. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) on the TSX under the NCIB are limited to a maximum of 157,342 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 629,393 for the six months ended July 31, 2021. Purchases under the NCIB made on the NYSE will be made in compliance with Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and the U.S. federal securities laws.

Under its current NCIB that commenced on August 8, 2020 and expires on August 7, 2021, RBI previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 30,000,015 Common Shares. While RBI has not repurchased any Common Shares for cancellation under its Repurchase Authorization in the past 12 months, the plan agent under RBI's employee stock purchase plan purchased an aggregate of 4,571 Common Shares in the past 12 months for the benefit of plan participants at an average price of approximately C$78.25 per Common Share.

RBI believes that the market price of Common Shares could be such that their purchase may be an attractive and appropriate use of corporate funds. Decisions regarding the amount and timing of future purchases of Common Shares will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors. RBI may elect to modify, suspend or discontinue the Repurchase Authorization, and its NCIB, at any time. Repurchases under the Repurchase Authorization will be funded using RBI's cash resources and all shares repurchased will be cancelled. RBI intends to enter into an automatic purchase plan to be effective on August 10, 2021 with a broker which will enable RBI to provide standard instructions in the future and then purchase Common Shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, Common Shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $33 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements and information, which are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believe," "thinks," "anticipate," "plans," "expects," "intends," or similar expressions and reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include statements about RBI's expectations and beliefs regarding its normal course issuer bid purchases. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR in Canada, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: risks related to RBI's substantial indebtedness, risks related to adverse economic and industry conditions and risks related to unforeseen events, such as adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or threats, pandemics, including coronavirus (COVID-19), or other catastrophic events, all of which could adversely affect its financial condition and prevent it from fulfilling its obligations. Other than as required under US federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, RBI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-renewal-of-normal-course-issuer-bid-301349998.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Ballard Reports Q2 2021 Results

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax, and Dynavax Soared This Week

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers soared this week as of the market close on Thursday. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was the biggest winner, with its stock skyrocketing 31.7%. BioNTech's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares vaulted 23.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • Nokia Stock Is Riding the 5G Wave. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    The Finnish telecom-equipment maker’s stock is on fire as operators upgrade equipment to support faster 5G technology.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys As This One Tries To Break Out?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Jumped 7.5% Today

    Cruise-operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) released its second-quarter financial report yesterday, and investors reacted by continuing a trend that the stock has experienced for about a week -- ending the day lower. Recent reopening pessimism related to the quickly spreading COVID-19 delta variant has shifted some investor sentiment away from reopening names that had been recovering. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows the vaccination rate -- based on the seven-day average of daily reported first doses -- has more than doubled since the start of July in some states that have trailed the national average rate, as reported by CNBC.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.