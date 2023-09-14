Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Pays A US$0.55 Dividend In Just Four Days

It looks like Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Restaurant Brands International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Restaurant Brands International has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of $67.59. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Restaurant Brands International paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (82%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Restaurant Brands International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Restaurant Brands International earnings per share are up 3.8% per annum over the last five years. A payout ratio of 66% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Restaurant Brands International has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Restaurant Brands International for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Restaurant Brands International from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Restaurant Brands International, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Restaurant Brands International that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

