Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host a Tim Hortons Canada Investor Day on May 3, 2022

2 min read
TORONTO, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors) and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (844) 200-6205 for U.S. callers, (833) 950-0062 for Canadian callers, and (929) 526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 016518.

The company will also host a Tim Hortons Canada Investor Day on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will provide investors an opportunity to hear the Tim Hortons Canada leadership team discuss the brand's business strategy and growth in detail. A live webcast of the investor day will be available on the company's investor relations website and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 29,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

