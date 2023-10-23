Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$23b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 52% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

