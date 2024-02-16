Restaurant Brands International's (NYSE:QSR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.58

The board of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.58 on the 4th of April, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 3.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Restaurant Brands International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Restaurant Brands International was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 86% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 25.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Restaurant Brands International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.36 total annually to $2.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 23% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

We Could See Restaurant Brands International's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Restaurant Brands International has been growing its earnings per share at 9.2% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Restaurant Brands International is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Restaurant Brands International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

