Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:RBD) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Restaurant Brands New Zealand's (NZSE:RBD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Restaurant Brands New Zealand's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Restaurant Brands New Zealand is:

11% = NZ$32m ÷ NZ$293m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Restaurant Brands New Zealand's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the modest returns, Restaurant Brands New Zealand's five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 2.8%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Restaurant Brands New Zealand compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 0.1% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Restaurant Brands New Zealand's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Restaurant Brands New Zealand Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (or a retention ratio of 5.5%), most of Restaurant Brands New Zealand's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Restaurant Brands New Zealand has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 15% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Restaurant Brands New Zealand has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

