Restaurant Brands New Zealand (NZSE:RBD) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
0
In this article:

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Restaurant Brands New Zealand (NZSE:RBD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Restaurant Brands New Zealand is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = NZ$85m ÷ (NZ$1.4b - NZ$166m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Restaurant Brands New Zealand has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.4%.

View our latest analysis for Restaurant Brands New Zealand

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Restaurant Brands New Zealand's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Restaurant Brands New Zealand .

What Can We Tell From Restaurant Brands New Zealand's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Restaurant Brands New Zealand, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 6.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Restaurant Brands New Zealand's ROCE

In summary, Restaurant Brands New Zealand is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 56% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Restaurant Brands New Zealand has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Restaurant Brands New Zealand (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Restaurant Brands New Zealand may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Musk turned Democrats off Teslas at a critical time. Here’s what they bought instead

    Tesla is at a crossroads. Musk’s political antics aren’t helping.

  • Electric cars sold at record discounts as demand plunges

    Almost eight in 10 new electric cars are being sold at a discount as the industry reels from falling consumer demand.

  • P&G Is Adapting To A New Reality Where It Can No Longer Rely On Price Hikes

    Last Friday, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its fiscal third quarter financials, reflecting its ongoing struggle to bring back shoppers after scaring them off during two years of price hikes. Fiscal Third Quarter Guidance For the quarter ended on March 31st, net sales rose 1% to $20.20 billion, coming short of $20.41 billion that LSEG expected. However, fiscal third-quarter net income 11% YoY to $3.75 billion or $1.52 per share that did surpass LSEG’s estimate of $1.41 per shar

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Poised to Soar Despite Industry Woes

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. TEF, TELNY and VIVHY are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Second phase of Nike layoffs to hit Oregon headquarters this summer

    After the job cuts, effective June 28, about 740 employees will have been impacted in the retailer’s home state.

  • Chinese flying taxi sector claims global lead thanks to regulatory support

    A Shanghai flying taxi company says that China’s “low altitude” industry is edging ahead of western rivals, thanks to more supportive regulators...

  • Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

    Suriname's oil boom hopes are back on track with TotalEnergies and APA planning to make the final investment decision on the Block 58 project by the end of 2024, targeting first oil in 2028.

  • Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, as investors continued to assess the risk from geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 27 cents higher at $87.27 a barrel by 0308 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 26 cents to $82.16 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell 29 cents in the previous session on signs that a recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran had little near-term impact on oil supplies from the region.