Restaurant Brands New Zealand (NZSE:RBD) shareholders have endured a 68% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (NZSE:RBD) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 69% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 49% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 44% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Restaurant Brands New Zealand saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 19% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 33% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Restaurant Brands New Zealand's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Restaurant Brands New Zealand shareholders are down 48% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Restaurant Brands New Zealand better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Restaurant Brands New Zealand you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

