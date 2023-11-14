Restaurant Brands New Zealand (NZSE:RBD) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Restaurant Brands New Zealand (NZSE:RBD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Restaurant Brands New Zealand is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = NZ$79m ÷ (NZ$1.4b - NZ$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Restaurant Brands New Zealand has an ROCE of 6.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Restaurant Brands New Zealand's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Restaurant Brands New Zealand here for free.

So How Is Restaurant Brands New Zealand's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Restaurant Brands New Zealand, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.1% from 17% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Restaurant Brands New Zealand in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

