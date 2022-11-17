U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market To Reach USD 64.5 Million at a CAGR of 24.11% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market to Witness Significant Growth

New York, US, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Restaurant delivery robot Market: Information by Robot Type, by Service, Restaurant Type, by Load Capacity and Region—Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 64.5 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 24.11% during the assessment timeframe.

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Overview:

The global restaurant delivery robot market is garnering significant gains. Robot delivery services are considered a long-term solution to advance the delivery ecosystem, offering speed, quality, and scalability. Increasing researches in the field show those restaurant delivery robots have tremendous potential to positively impact contactless food delivery while truly solving the labor shortage issues in the hospitality industry.

Major players in the restaurant delivery robot market are-

  • Robby Technologies

  • Amazon Robotics

  • Boston Dynamics

  • Cleveron

  • Eliport

  • Starship Technologies

  • Miso Robotics

  • Bear Robotics, Inc

  • Kitchen Robotics

  • Cyan Robotics

  • XRobotics

  • Relay Robotics

  • Dexai Robotics

  • Creator

  • Robomart inc

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 64.4 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 24.11% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Technological advancement in robotics industry

Key Market Drivers

Growing automation cross restaurants Rising focus on enhanced customer experience

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the market value of restaurant delivery robots bringing forward the need for contactless delivery transactions. The pandemic placed severe and unexpected challenges on labor shortages globally. People have started relying more on restaurant delivery robots for convenient and fast food delivery services. In 2022, more food delivery robots were rolled out across Europe, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East.

Restaurant delivery robots are increasingly being adopted to deliver food & beverages as well as pharmaceutical & medical products, groceries, etc. With the growing use of restaurant delivery robots in supermarkets, grocery stores, takeaway food venues, and hotels, the market is expected to witness rapid revenue growth in the next few years. Deploying robotic delivery has taken restaurant automation to a new level, boosting the restaurant's productivity.

Industry Trends

Major food delivery companies like Foodpanda, Takeaway.com, and UberEats are increasingly investing in robotic delivery services. Several robotics startups aim to reinvent the way food is delivered at nearby locations. Restaurant delivery robots are rapidly evolving and expanding to become available in more cities and regions worldwide. With technology upgrades and many new service providers entering the market, restaurant delivery robots will become more efficient and affordable.

Major restaurants and eateries are also increasingly investing in restaurant delivery robots to enable quick, hassle-free food deliveries. At the same time, industry players are making significant innovations and investments. Major restaurants are eyeing University spinoffs as a potential addition to the food delivery arsenal. Quick delivery is a key to successful food delivery businesses.

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Segments

The restaurant delivery robot market is segmented into robot types, services, restaurant types, load capacities, and regions. The robot type segment is sub-segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment is growing rapidly, holding a significant market share. The segment is further expected to register a 22.7% CAGR during the review period.

The service type segment is sub-segmented into limited and full service. The restaurant type segment is sub-segmented into independent and chained. The load capacity segment is sub-segmented into up to 10 kg, 10-15 kg, and more than 50 kg. The region segment comprises Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global restaurant delivery robot market, with a large presence of prominent market players. Moreover, the increasing use of restaurant delivery robots, alongside advances in robotics and autonomy, drives the market demand. Technology providers in the region are set to make a powerful impact in developing and shipping robots built to co-exist seamlessly in people's lives.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the restaurant delivery robot market. Factors such as continued economic growth and increasing per capita disposable income contribute to the region's market shares. Industry players in the region believe that their unique technical approach could be able to deliver on the promise of restaurant delivery robots market.

APAC has emerged as the fastest-growing market for delivery robots. Increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization, alongside the availability of robotics at cost-competitive prices, boost the market value. Highly populated countries like China and India support market growth. Robots are expected to continue to be a larger part of supply chains and logistics. Autonomous deliveries will transform logistics in the years to come.

Restaurant Delivery Robot Market Competitive Analysis 

Highly competitive, the restaurant delivery robot market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Technology providers boost investments in product development and improve design concepts. Industry players focus on the global expansion of fully autonomous robot deliveries, seamlessly navigating indoor and outdoor environments.

These robots have been piloted in restaurants, setting the bar for autonomous robot delivery in indoor environments and outdoor deliveries. These companies are now looking forward to solving the current labor challenges and proving economically viable use cases for robot delivery.

These players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launch to gain a larger competitive share. Other strategies these market players adopt are greater commercialization of their products, promotion initiatives through competitions & trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

For instance, on Oct. 20, 2022, Starship Technology announced a partnership with Grubhub to expand the footprints of its food delivery robots, adding more restaurant options. Starship's robots, in conjunction with UK Dining, allow students and staff to order food & drinks from the University of Kentucky's campus eateries. The full list of eateries and hours of service can be viewed in the Grubhub app.

Related Reports:

Smart Robot Market Research Report by Components, Vertical- Forecast till 2027

Articulated Robot Market, By Industry Vertical, By Application, By Component, By Payload Capacity– Forecast till 2027

Household Robot Market Research Report: By Component, By Type and By Application– Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


