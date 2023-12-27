Can you use restaurant gift cards on DoorDash or Uber Eats? How to use your gift cards wisely

Where gift cards can (and can't) be used.

As the holidays come to a close, you probably have multiple gift cards in your possession.

Though it's obvious where to use some gift cards (like an iTunes card or a Google Play card), others may come with questions.

If you were gifted a restaurant gift card, you may be wondering where or not you can apply it towards food delivery services like DoorDash or UberEats. And what about Visa gift cards? Is there any place you can't use them?

We've gathered the most frequently asked gift card questions and sought out the answers. Here's what we know.

Can you use gift cards on DoorDash?

If you've been given a DoorDash gift card, it's easy to redeem it on the app or online, but a using a Visa gift card on the food delivery site is a bit more complicated.

How to use a DoorDash gift card:

Click on your account icon in the upper left corner on the app and on the site.

Click "Gift Card" from that menu

Enter the code found on your gift card

Click "Redeem"

How to use a Visa card on the DoorDash app or site:

Go to your account menu

Select "Payment Methods"

Click on "Add Payment Method"

Select "Visa Gift Card"

Enter the gift card information

Click "Add Payment Method"

Simply choose it as your payment method when you're ready to order

Card draining: The latest gift-card scam to be aware of

Can you use restaurant gift cards on DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub?

Can you use restaurant gift cards on DoorDash?

DoorDash does not accept restaurant gift cards, according to Business Insider.

Neither do Uber Eats and GrubHub.

The only way to use a restaurant gift card without physically dining in, is by ordering curbside pickup. You will have to check, as some restaurants will not have the curbside option.

Can you use gift cards on Amazon?

According to Amazon, Visa, MasterCard and American Express gifts cards can be used on site, but restrictions apply.

A gift card cannot be combined with a credit card

If the three-digit CVV code on the back of the card is required for use, the order may not process successfully, as Amazon doesn't ask for it

Keep in mind, there is a $1 hold at the time of order to make sure the payment method is valid.

Story continues

How to use a gift card on Amazon:

Click on "Accounts & Lists" at the top right hand corner of the site

Select "Account"

Click on the "Your Payments" tab

Click on "Add a Payment." Note: Gift cards function as credit cards, so you will act as if you are adding a new one

You will then add the gift card information

Lastly, you will add your billing address

To add a gift card on the app:

Click on the three horizontal lines bottom right

Access "Your Shortcuts"

Click on "Account"

Repeat remaining steps mentioned for the online site

To redeem your Amazon gift card:

Sign into your Amazo account and got to "Redeem a Gift Card"

Claim code and click "Apply to Your Balance"

The funds will be stores in "Your Account" where you can apply them to any order

Changes coming to Amazon: Prime Video will start showing ads in January. Will you have to pay more?

Where to buy Amazon gift cards

Where to buy Amazon gift cards

According to Amazon, Amazon gift cards are available in $15, $25, $50, and $100 denominations at select grocery, drug, and convenience stores.

You can also buy eCards on Amazon's site that you can email or text to the recipient.

Can you use Amazon gift cards at Whole Foods?

According to Whole Foods, Amazon gift cards are not acceptable as a form of payment, but there are a list of Prime member perks that can be found here.

Can you buy a gift card with a gift card?

Usually not, but some stores will allow it. You simply have to ask customer service at your chosen store, according to Gift Card Granny.

Can you exchange a gift card for cash?

Though you can't exchange a gift card for cash, there are plenty of third-party sites that will allow you to sell a gift card for a fee, or even sell them for you, CNBC reports.

Though you usually lose 10-15% of the value of that card.

Best gift card to buy right now

Starbucks gift cards - best gift cards of 2023

Starbucks won as the best gift card to give another person in 2023, according to WalletHub, but 2024 is looking different.

Top 10 gift cards going into the new year

WalletHub projects that these will be the most popular cards going into the new year, after watching holiday trends:

Visa gift card

Amazon gift card

Target gift card

Starbucks gift card

Disney gift card

Sephora gift card

American Express gift card

eBay gift card

iTunes gift card

Chick-Fil-A gift card

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you spend restaurant gift cards at DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub?