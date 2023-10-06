Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last quarter. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 83%. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Restaurant Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, Restaurant Group grew its revenue at 1.1% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 13%, compound, over five years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. We'd recommend focussing any further research on the likelihood of profitability in the foreseeable future, given the muted revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Restaurant Group is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Restaurant Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Restaurant Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Restaurant Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 76%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Restaurant Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 12% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. You could get a better understanding of Restaurant Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

