Restaurant, ice cream shop, wine bar coming to downtown Redding Public Market

The Redding Public Market is filling up.

Three more tenants have secured space in the downtown attraction, which is expected to open next summer.

Seng Saechao, who co-owns three other restaurants in Redding, will open an Asian noodle bar called Noodle House in the market.

Jacob Dill of 32 Below in north Redding will bring his ice cream shop to the market.

Local sommelier Jacquelyn Horton, who overseas the culinary arts program and teaches wine classes at Shasta College, will partner with Scott Brody to open a wine bar in the downtown market. Brody currently works in the food and beverage business in San Francisco but will move to Redding to operate the wine bar when it opens, Redding Public Market Manager Erin Ross said.

Ross said that Horton and Brody have not yet picked a name for the wine bar.

“They are still in the design and branding process,” Ross told the Record Searchlight.

The public market is on the ground floor of Market Center on Market Street between Butte and Yuba streets. The top three floors in Market Center are apartments.

A rendering of the Redding Market Center downtown.

K2 Development Companies worked with Steve Carlin, CEO of Carlin Company, who founded the Oxbow Public Market in Napa, to come up with the public market concept. Oxbow is a 40,000-square-foot indoor marketplace that features butcher shops, a fish market, local produce, artisan cheese and wine shop, bakeries, coffee shop, oyster bar and retail shops.

K2 also drew inspiration from the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco and Pike Place Market in Seattle.

The three new tenants will join Fall River Brewing, The Bantam Kitchen & Cooler, and a coffee shop and bakery, which will be operated by From the Hearth parent company Tarsus Foods Inc.

In addition, there will be a bar at the market that also will serve food.

“We have identified the operator for a craft-cocktail bar at the market. This person is an expert in the craft cocktail space, but we can’t name the person yet,” Ross said.

The bar and Fall River Brewing will bookend an outdoor drinks area that will be climate controlled.

Meanwhile, Saechao of Noodle House envisions Redding Public Market being a sort of ground zero for downtown activity.

"I just don't see why it's not going to take off. They are going to make it beautiful, it's going to be unique. That's why I want to jump on board and be a part of it," Saechao told the Record Searchlight.

Noodle House will serve pho, Raman noodles, Thai boat noodles and vermicelli noodles. Saechao said the restaurant will also feature weekly noodle specials.

"We also are going to do noodle salads," he said.

A rendering of the patio area at the Redding Market Center

Ross said work on tenant improvements to get the market open by next summer could start in early 2024.

“The process of construction drawing designs and development will likely take from now until the end of the year,” she said. “Hopefully we can get the permits turned around quickly and begin construction around the first of the year,” Ross said.

There are not two spaces left to be leased out in market.

“One would be food-related and one more would be retail-merchandise related,” Ross said.

A rendering of the main concourse inside the Redding Market Center.

