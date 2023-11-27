Restaurant inspections lead to 2 Central Florida shutdowns

Two Central Florida restaurants were ordered to shut down temporarily the week of Nov. 19-25, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County

Quickly Boba & Snow at 3214 E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando was shut down on Nov. 20. Inspectors found eight violations including one deemed high priority. That was finding more than 70 rodent droppings along the dining room window near bags of rice, under the front counter, inside cabinets and in the kitchen under some equipment.

Inspectors returned on Nov. 21 and found three violations, but none that were high priority and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Seminole County

Froggers Grill & Bar at 27 Alafaya Wood Blvd. in Oviedo was closed Nov. 20 after inspectors found 15 violations including two deemed high priority. Those were for live flying insects found in the kitchen, food prep and food storage areas and four live roaches found on the expo station, on the counter at the grill station.

Inspectors returned the same day finding six violations, but none that were high priority and allowed the restaurant to reopen.

Complaints and Warnings

Orange County had the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida, with nine, during a work week shortened by the Thanksgiving holiday.

Volusia and Seminole had seven each, while Brevard had five and Osceola had two. Lake had none. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.