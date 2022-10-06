U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,785.75
    -8.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,240.00
    -70.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,614.00
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.20
    -5.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9859
    -0.0025 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7530
    -0.0060 (-0.16%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -0.12 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1251
    -0.0070 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7950
    +0.1850 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,195.58
    +168.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.28
    +0.87 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.64
    -60.98 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Restaurant Management Software Market To Reach $17.3 Billion By 2031 - Latest Industry Insights by Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read
Adroit Market Research
Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand for product Front-end Software, Employee Payroll-Scheduling and Purchasing & Inventory Management are expected to drive the global market for Restaurant Management Software.

Dallas,Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global restaurant management software market is being fueled by factors like the expanding demand for extensive client management. The hospitality sector is experiencing a need for automation and restaurant management solutions due to the increased need for efficient client management. Restaurants can automate a variety of activities to reduce time and expenses by using automation and restaurant management software solutions. For instance, automated solutions assist restaurants in keeping in touch with patrons on a regular basis to learn about their expectations and foster trust. The adoption of restaurant management systems facilitates efficient tracking of important tasks, cuts down on operating time, and streamlines the reservation process. These advantages are increasing the use of restaurant management software, which is expanding the global restaurant management software market.

The technological advancements in the restaurant sector and the increased demand for restaurant-specific software, such as that used to manage inventory, set tables, process payments, and manage menus, are the main factors projected to spur global restaurant management software market expansion.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1109

Additionally, the market is also anticipated to increase as a result of rising global awareness of the significance of data analytics solutions and rising restaurant industry usage of cloud computing. The absence of a single seamless integrated piece of software, on the other hand, is a major issue anticipated to restrain the global restaurant management software market growth.

This report centers about the top players in global restaurant management software marketplace:

• Revel Systems
• NCR Corporation
• ShopKeep
• Touch Bistro
• HotSchedules
• Clover network
• Fishbowl
• OpenTable
• Square Capital

Software for restaurant management is created specifically for the food service sector to assist restaurant managers in running their operations more efficiently. Knowing the total daily customer count enables restaurant managers or owners to plan their strategies appropriately. This software is used for a number of operations, including ordering, billing, cost analysis, inventory management, queue management, and increasing profit. It also enables tableside ordering and payment for customers.

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope

Metrics

Details

Base Year

2022

Historic Data

2021-2022

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Study Period

2021-2031

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD 17.3 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2031

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Over the projected time, the global restaurant management software market is expected to expand significantly. One of the main trends driving the market growth is the way that technology is disrupting the restaurant industry and the growing demand for software designed specifically for restaurants, such as that which handles billing and payment processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management. The global restaurant management software market was assessed at USD 4.04 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase by USD 17.3 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% over the forecast period.

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/1109

By automating tasks like table order and kitchen management with restaurant management software, FSR owners may increase accuracy and assure quick ordering and checkout procedures. Over the forecast period, growth in the quick-service restaurant industry is anticipated. Customers at quick service restaurants (QSRs) need Omni channel experiences more and more, so in order to stay competitive, these eateries are heavily investing in cutting-edge technology.

The restaurant management software market was dominated by North America in 2021. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, the food service industry's efficiency, and the wide market penetration of vendors all contribute to the regional industry's growth. The presence of well-known QSR chains and a variety of cuisines in the region has also helped the QSR market expand in the region.

For instance, in November 2021, McDonald's declared a joint venture with DoorDash, an online platform for food delivery, to promote the expansion of McDelivery both domestically and internationally. This cooperation aims to improve restaurant operations while increasing customer access to McDelivery in the United States and abroad.

Table of content:

1.    Introduction
2.    Research Methodology
3.    Market Outlook
4.    Software Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
                      Front-end Software
                      Accounting & Cash Flow
                      Purchasing & Inventory Management
                      Table & Delivery Management
                      Employee Payroll & Scheduling
                      Others
5.    Deployment Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
                •    Cloud
                •    On-premise
6.    End-Use Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
                •    Full-service Restaurant (FSR)
                        Fine Dine
                        Casual Dine
                •    Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
                •    Institutional
                •    Others
7.    Regional Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
                North America
                        U.S
                        Canada
                Europe
                        Germany
                        France
                        UK
                        Rest of Europe
                Asia Pacific
                        China
                        India
                        Japan
                        Rest of Asia Pacific
                South America
                        Mexico
                        Dental
                        Rest of South America
                Middle-East and South Africa
8.    Competitive Landscape
9.    Company Profiles
10.    Appendix

>>> Ask For Discount @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1109

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html  

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager - Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600
Dallas, TX 75204
Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com
Phone No.: +1-9726644514, +91-9665341414
Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market o

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • U.S. Said to Be Looking at Relaxing Venezuela Sanctions. Oil Prices Hold Steady.

    Possible relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela comes after OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce their crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Supply chains still hampering automakers in various ways, analyst explains

    Supply chain issues have hampered the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, but analysts following the industry say that automakers have offered mixed signals about the state of the market.

  • Biden Weighs Options After OPEC+ Moves to Cut Oil Output

    The White House threatened to join with Congress in efforts to reduce the cartel’s control over energy prices, including suing it on antitrust grounds.

  • Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market ahead, ups Q1 forecasts

    OPEC+, which groups members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday after spending most of the last two years adding back production slashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Morgan Stanley raised its first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast to $100 per barrel from $95 per barrel, noting: "Brent will find its way to $100 per barrel quicker than we estimated before."

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks on Stable Fee-Based Revenues

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.