Restaurant owners announce retirement. What will happen to this Shreveport favorite?

The Cotton Boll Grill in Shreveport.

The owners of a Shreveport classic are retiring and if someone does not buy this staple it will close down officially Feb. 29.

The Cotton Boll Grill posted a paper on its drive-thru window that said, "we will be retiring February 29th."

The paper went on to say that if anyone is interested in continuing the Cotton Boll Grill legacy, owners are considering all reasonable offers.

"All memorabilia and equipment will be available to purchase and be picked up after February 29th, if no purchase offers have been finalized," said the posted paper.

The Cotton Boll Grill retirement note on the window of the drive-thru, Feb. 12, 2024.

The Cotton Boll Grill has fed the community breakfast and lunch since the 1930's.

The posted paper said, "We are grateful for your support and thank you for allowing us to serve you as friends and family. We will miss you and wish you the very best."

The Shreveport Times reached out to the owners of The Cotton Boll Grill but did not receive a response prior to deadline.

