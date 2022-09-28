U.S. markets closed

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Projected to Hit $44.6 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·8 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in acceptance of digitized operations and POS terminals boost the growth of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. Rise in preference for cashless transactions and seamless business functions will open new growth avenues for the global market. Massive dependence on digital systems in restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted global market trends.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market accrued earnings worth $16.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $44.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 534 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/30634

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$16.5 billion

Market Size in 2031

$44.6 billion

CAGR

10.8%

No. of Pages in Report

534

Segments Covered

Component, Deployment Model, Type, Application, End User, and Region

Drivers

Rise in acceptance of digitized operations and POS terminals

POS tools aid restaurant owners in streamlining sales, food inventory, cash flow, and bookkeeping processes

Growing need for proficient operations of payment gateways, table bookings, and order management

Opportunities

Acceptance of POS terminals in restaurants for enhancing operational efficiency

Technological breakthroughs in the POS terminals such as the inclusion of automations and machine learning tools

Rise in preference for cashless transactions and seamless business functions

Restraints

High acquisition costs and security risks of the POS terminals















COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic created a modern impact on the growth of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market with a large number of restaurants adopting POS terminals with a view of following social distancing norms.

  • Massive dependence on digital systems in restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted global market trends.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market based on Component, Deployment Model, Type, Application, End User, and Region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/30634

In terms of component, the hardware segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, the software segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.
On basis of the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the full-service restaurant (FSR) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. The Asia-Pacific market is set to dominate the regional market in foreseeable future. The Asia-Pacific restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/30634?reqfor=covid            

Key participants in the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market examined in the research include Aures Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, INGENICO, Lightspeed Management Company, LLC, NCR Corporation, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Revel Systems, Shift4, Squirrel System, and Touch Dynamic.

The report evaluates these major players in the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the restaurant point of sale terminal market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing restaurant point of sale terminal market opportunity.

  • In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the restaurant point of sale terminal market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

  • According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Key Segments:
By Component         :

  • Hardware

      • Swipe Card Machine

      • Touchscreen/Desktop

      • Others

  • Software

  • Services

      • Professional Services

      • Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:

  • On-Premise

  • Cloud

By Type:

  • Fixed POS

      • Self-Serve Kiosks

      • Cash Counters Terminals

      • Others

  • Mobile POS

By Application:

  • Front End

  • Back End

By End User:

  • Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

      • Fine Dine

      • Casual Dine

  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

  • Institutional FSR

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America  (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe  (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

Trending Reports in BFSI Sector (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

EMV Smart Cards Market By Type (Debit Card and Credit Card), Brand (Visa, MasterCard, and Others), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Digital Gift Card Market By Functional Attribute (Open-Loop Card and Closed-Loop Card), End User (Retail and Corporate) and Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Proximity Payment Market By Offering (Solution and Service) and Application (Grocery Stores, Bars & Restaurants, Drug Stores, Entertainment Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

QR Codes Payment Market By Offering (Solution and Services), Payment Type (Push Payment and Pull Payment), Transaction Channel (Face-to-Face and Remote), and End User (Restaurant, Retail & E-Commerce, E-Ticket Booking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


