U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.00
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,568.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.50
    +34.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.60
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.59 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.92 (+8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6560
    +0.1060 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,999.78
    -171.97 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.79
    -7.46 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.55
    -8.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Restaurant POS Terminals Market to Hit $35 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major restaurant POS terminals market participants include Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, Harbortouch, PAR Technology Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, PAX Technology, Ingenico Group, Lavu, Lightspeed POS., NCR Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The restaurant POS terminals market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 35 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing adoption of restaurant POS terminals led by increasing the use of food delivery applications by consumers will favor industry growth. Customers are now relying on food delivery apps to place orders that are parceled directly to their homes. Due to the introduction of numerous food-ordering applications, the demand for food delivery POS is expanding quickly across the globe. With the integration of these systems, restaurants can capitalize on online sales, provide a better consumer experience, and enable smoother food ordering and processing. These solutions also help restaurant owners to focus more on improving their food quality.

Emerging demand for mPOS terminals across restaurants

The mobile POS terminals segment held approximately 25% of the restaurant POS terminals market share in 2022. The adoption of mPOS terminals in the restaurant sector is giving food outlets several benefits such as increased sales, better customer experiences, improved security, and swift & accurate transactions. These systems can support the accommodation of rising transaction volumes, simplify migration to EMV, and enable the ability to accept payments from mobile wallets. Such advantages make it possible for small restaurants to execute tasks carried out by fixed terminals at a very low cost.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3073

Market players working on innovative POS hardware solutions

The hardware component segment is slated to expand at nearly 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. POS terminals function well during peak dining hours and are in higher demand across restaurants. They help businesses to save time and energy while undertaking day-to-day operations. To offer more advanced features, POS manufacturers are focusing on developing cutting-edge hardware components. These developments will positively influence the restaurant POS terminals market growth.


POS terminals to allow efficient customer management at full-service restaurants (FSR)

The FSR application is expected to reach over USD 5 billion by 2032. Full-service restaurants (FSR) have a broad menu and are therefore needed to expedite orders and ensure effective business operations. These restaurants witness heavy customer footfall throughout the day as they serve almost all types of food and beverages. POS solutions are used at such restaurants to help ease operations, speed up orders, shorten customer wait times, and provide employees with a user-friendly tool. Restaurants can manage menus, keep track of the most popular meals, and adjust prices to enhance efficiency with the help of these systems.

High adoption of advanced technological solutions in North America

North America restaurant POS terminals market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2022. The region holds the presence of some of the key industry leaders in countries like the U.S and Canada. This is supporting restaurant businesses to incorporate cutting-edge POS solutions. These companies are focusing on the development of advanced POS terminals for restaurants. Expansion in restaurant chains across airports, shopping centers, motorways, and bus stops may drive commendable application scope for restaurant POS terminals in the region.

Introduction of advanced POS terminal to shape business growth

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Harbortouch, PAR Technology Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, PAX Technology, Ingenico Group, Lavu, Lightspeed POS Inc., NCR Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation are some of the leading companies in the restaurant POS terminals market. To meet the evolving needs of the restaurant sector, companies are innovating new product offerings.
To cite an instance, in 2022, Toast Inc., one of the leading market participants, introduced a new system that allows quick-service restaurants to run their operations using point-of-sale (POS), digital ordering, and team management. This will enable restaurants to increase revenue, streamline operations, and deliver top-notch customer service.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3073

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Restaurant POS terminals industry 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.1.1   Total Adressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032
2.1.2    Regional trends
2.1.3    Product trends
2.1.4    Component trends
2.1.5    Application trends
Chapter 3   Restaurant POS Terminals Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.3    Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
3.4    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Technology & innovation landscape
3.6    Regulatory landscape
3.7    Industry impact forces
3.7.1    Growth drivers
3.7.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.8    Key initiative & news
3.9    Price trend analysis
3.10    Patent analysis
3.11    Investment portfolio
3.12    Growth potential analysis
3.13    Porter’s analysis
3.14    PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Top Natural Gas Producers Rally Against Australia Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Major natural gas producers are pushing back against an Australian plan to cap domestic prices, saying the policy risks creating supply shortages by curtailing new investment.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeRussia Is Feeling t

  • Maersk replaces CEO to steer shipping firm through turbulent waters

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday it had appointed Vincent Clerc, who has been with the firm for 25 years, to replace Soren Skou as Chief Executive Officer as of Jan 1. Company veteran Clerc, who currently heads the company's Ocean & Logistics business, is taking the helm at a time of slowing demand for transport and logistics as a global recession looms. "The strong tail winds that benefited the supply chain industries during the pandemic are coming to an end," said chair of the board Robert Maersk Uggla in a statement.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Oil resumes slide as weak economy outweighs supply risks

    SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, deepening a multi-week decline, as a weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the United States and Russian threats of a production cut. Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.4%, at $75.72 a barrel by 0900 GMT. Last week, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since December 2021 amid concerns that a possible global recession will impact oil demand.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers

    Uber is suing the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which last month approved a fare hike for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers amid a post-pandemic driver shortage, rising operational costs and higher inflation. On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes," noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and "accurately reflected the impact of inflation."

  • 15 Most Trusted Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most trusted companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Most Trusted Companies in the World. Companies are created not just to provide solutions that previously did not exist, but also to provide returns to […]

  • The 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    How does your company rank in the latest analysis of well-run companies for customers, employees and investors?

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Amazon Is No Longer a Trillion-Dollar Stock, and Here's Why That's a Buying Opportunity

    In May 2021, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) was valued at almost $1.9 trillion. High inflation and rising interest rates have crushed consumers' spending power, which has been a drag on Amazon's biggest revenue driver: its retail business.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Wells Fargo Has Plenty of Runway on Its Efficiency Initiatives

    Nearly two years ago, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) launched a big initiative to improve its efficiency ratio, which looks at a bank's expenses expressed as a percentage of its revenue. The lower the efficiency ratio the better because it means a bank is spending less for each dollar of revenue it generates. Scharf recently indicated that there is plenty of room for improvement on the expense and revenue side.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.