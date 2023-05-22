I Work in a Restaurant: Skip These 8 Menu Items If You Don’t Want To Overpay

Geber86 / Getty Images

The restaurant industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic when people stayed home to stay safe from the virus. When businesses were able to open up again, many of them lost employees in droves. Naturally, to recoup losses — along with dealing with inflation — restaurants have had to raise prices.

Rita Imerson, a former restaurant employee and restaurant owner turned industry consultant from California, said, “Right now in the industry there’s such a labor crunch we’re having to pay more for employees. So the cost of eating out right now, and I don’t see it changing, is more than it was pre-pandemic.”

She admitted that customers may feel they’re getting less value out of the dining experience, “without as many of the hospitality/service touches that you got before.” She added, Because there’s less staff, you may be ordering through technology platforms rather than interacting with human beings. It’s a really interesting time in our industry.”

Of course, even before the pandemic, restaurants have their strategies to increase profit. Here, let’s look at some of the items you might want to avoid ordering due to their pricing.

Sodas

Restaurants that order sodas in a syrup form often make a big profit margin on these drinks, according to chef Jeremy MacVeigh of California. “If you buy syrup in a bag in concentrate that you add water and co2, that doesn’t cost much money but you can charge more for it,” he explained. This is partly why fast food restaurants often create “combo” meals with a drink — because they make a better profit.

Liquor

Hard liquor in the form of mixed drinks and cocktails is another area where restaurants often jack up the price, MacVeigh explained. However, you may even be paying more for beer than you need to. “Places might buy kegs of beer and then they’re selling the beer for $8 to $10 per glass when it costs them $1 to $2,” he said.

Organic Foods

While many people prefer to buy organic foods at the grocery store since they tend to be lower in pesticides and healthier than non-organic, Imerson warned, “If it’s organic or sustainable, or made from ingredients that are not mass produced, they are going to be priced at a premium for that quality.”

Local Farm-to-Table Items

Additionally, while it may feel good to eat food that is locally sourced, or straight from a nearby farm, Imerson explained that for food that is “chef-driven and using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, or those that are higher quality,” you are going to see those items priced higher. She added, “If a chef is calling out items on a menu, naming the farm it came from, typically those items will be priced at a premium.”

Highlighted Menu Items

Additionally, menus are designed with the science of sales in mind, Imerson explained. “Menu design certainly plays a big role in where items are placed on a menu. When you open a menu, most people’s eyes go to the top right corner first, so items that bring more profit might be there.”

Additionally, any items that are highlighted or in a box are typically foods a restaurant wants you to order. While they can be higher priced, she said that it also may be items that are “easy to execute, possibly pre-prepped.”

Upsells

While every restaurant may have different items they’re hoping customers buy, Imeson explained, “Restaurant servers are always trained to upsell: they’ll offer items right away when you’re hungry when you first sit down, a specific menu item to get right away before you’ve had time to think.” Thus, you might want to make sure you’re ordering with your head and not your stomach if you’re trying to save some money.

Pricey Sides

Keep in mind that sides and add-ons, from chicken on your salad to a side of guacamole, can really add up. They also may be more expensive than you think, so double check the price before you say yes to sides.

Fine Dining

Another area where you’re going to pay a high premium for your food is in the fine dining arena. There, famous chefs, name recognition and reputation play a role in how a restaurant can price. “With Michelin starred restaurants, it’s like buying tickets to the Warriors playoff game — there’s only so many seats and everybody wants to go, so they can charge what they want,” MacVeigh said.

