Restaurant Takeout Market is Predicted to Grow US$ 4,024.9 Million by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Restaurant Takeout Market has grown in recent years due to the increased popularity of food delivery apps and the convenience they offer to customers. The platform-to-consumer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% through 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The restaurant takeout market is expected to reach US$ 4,024.9 billion in 2032 from US$ 2,199.4 Billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2032.

The global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic may have accelerated restaurant takeout market growth, but what made it possible has been the recent proliferation of delivery models and fleet types: delivery from the store, curbside pickup, delivery from robotic warehouses, and so on.

With all restaurant takeout market opportunity comes a lot of competition, so restaurants, grocers, and other food providers must stay on top of what's going on in the restaurant takeout market.

Increased urbanisation, increased internet usage worldwide, expansion of fast-food chains, and increased household restaurant takeout expenditure have all contributed to the restaurant takeout market growth along with restaurant takeout market key trends and opportunities.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15010

Emerging multicultural populations, increased use of online media, online market place convenience, and restaurant takeout market consolidation are some of the restaurant takeout market adoption trends and restaurant takeout market future trends.

Barriers to entry into the restaurant takeout market are due to high logistical complexities, as well as the time-consuming development and implementation of systems that accept orders online, which are among the major challenges in the restaurant takeout market and restaurant takeout market key trends and opportunities.

For newcomers to the restaurant takeout market, getting things up and running can be very costly and time-consuming, which influences the emerging trends in the restaurant takeout market.

Key Takeaways:

  • Europe has a restaurant takeout market share of 19.7% in the restaurant takeout market.

  • The independent foodservice segment of the restaurant takeout market has the largest market share of 62.5% in the business type category through 2032.

  • East Asia has a restaurant takeout market share of 31.2% in the restaurant takeout market.

  • The platform-to-consumer segment of the restaurant takeout market is expected to outperform the purchase model category through 2032.

  • North America has a restaurant takeout market share of 23.3% in the restaurant takeout market.

  • Latin America has a restaurant takeout market share of 8.9% in the restaurant takeout market.

  • The restaurant takeout market is dominated by South Asia, with a share of 11.3%.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15010

Competitive Landscape:

New market research report on restaurant takeout shows that the legacy players in the restaurant takeout market are concentrating on delivering solutions that meet specific needs, such as the installation of various technologies and the update and extension of current systems that will boost the restaurant takeout market key trends & opportunities.

The restaurant takeout market is dominated by Denny’s, Bob Evans, Biscuitville, Another Broken Egg Café, The Original Pancake House, First Watch, Village Inn, Huddle House, Perkins, Manchu Wok, HuHot Mongolian Grill, Mama Fu's, Panda Express, Spaghetti Warehouse, Fazoli’s,appadeaux Seafood Kitchen.

Recent Development in the Restaurant Takeout Market:

  • In partnership with Beyond Meat, KFC (Yum! Brands, Inc.) became the first national U.S. quick service restaurant to test plant-based chicken in 2019. In collaboration with Beyond Meat, KFC introduced "Beyond Fried Chicken," a plant-based chicken that debuted in a limited test series.

  • In 2019, Dubai retailer Marka announced the opening of its first Deli Kitchen Restaurant in Dubai's Design District, with the goal of providing free delivery to the Design District's offices via WhatsApp ordering.

  • Google announced in July 2020 that it had begun testing food delivery services in India, allowing customers to place orders directly through Google's search engine. Dunzo, a third-party platform in the process of upgrading its systems, is expected to deliver. The feature is already available in the United States at orderfood.google.com, and users can use voice assistants to place orders.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15010

Key Segments

By Meal Type:

  • Breakfast

  • Brunch

  • Lunch

  • High Tea

  • Dinner

By Nature:

  • Vegetarian

  • Non Vegetarian

  • Vegan

By Payment Type:

  • Cash

  • Debit Cards

  • Credit Cards

  • Digital Wallets

  • Electronic Bank Transfers

By Business Type:

  • Chained Foodservice

  • Independent Foodservice

By Purchase Model:

  • Direct-To-Consumer

  • Platform-To-Consumer

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Emerging Countries

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

      2.2.1. Influx of Brands

      2.2.2. Innovative Distribution & Marketing Strategies

Complete TOC With Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/restaurant-takeout-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics Microalgae Market Size: The demand for microalgae in the personal care and cosmetics sector will total US$ 50.59 Mn in 2021

Vegan Cat Food Market Share: The vegan cat food market is expected to increase steadily, surpassing a total value of US$ 10,560.4 Million in 2021

Animal Feeds Microalgae Market Trends: The demand for microalgae in the animal feed sector totaled US$ 57.54 Mn in 2021

Vegan Dog Food Market Outlook: The vegan dog food market is forecast to shows steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 12.22 Bn in 2021

Caramel Food Colors Market sales: The caramel food colors market value is expected to total US$ 1,65,208.1 Thousand in 2021

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


