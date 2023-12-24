Here’s which restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2023

Thanksgiving is the holiday that’s all about cooking. Christmas? That one can be harder to motivate yourself to spend time in the kitchen.

You have, after all, likely been in a sprint for the better part of the past month, decking the halls and seeking out the perfect gift. Not even Scrooge could blame you for not having the energy to prepare a second feast.

Here’s a holiday miracle for you. You don’t have to. There are several restaurants open on Christmas. More, perhaps, than you might imagine – though, in some cases, they’re only serving means to go.

The usual caveats when it comes to holiday openings and closings… Hours may vary and some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. And always call ahead or hop online to ensure the location near you is open and reservations aren’t required.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day 2023

Benihana

Boston Market

Buca de Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings (but only a few locations)

Chart House

Denny's

Domino’s

Dunkin'

Fogo de Chao

Hooter’s

Huddle House

IHOP

McCormick & Schmick

McDonald’s

Morton's Steak House

Planet Hollywood

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Smith & Wollensky

Starbucks

STK Steakhouse

Waffle House

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com