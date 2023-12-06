What restaurants are open on Christmas Eve 2023? Details on Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, more

The holiday season is upon us, which means scrambling to buy Christmas and Hanukkah gifts and making travel plans to visit family or close friends.

Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and those traveling on the day might be wondering what their options are if they want to make a pit stop to grab some food or a quick cup of coffee.

Some companies' Christmas Eve hours, like McDonald's and Starbucks, vary by location. Others, like Cracker Barrel, will be open but with limited hours.

Regardless of if you're looking for a fast food restaurant or a sit-down meal, it is always a good idea to reach out to the restaurant to inquire about their specific holiday hours.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains on Christmas Eve 2023, including whether they'll be open and their hours.

Is McDonald's open on Christmas Eve?

Hours vary by location, but most McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas Eve. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas Eve?

No, all Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Christmas Eve due to it falling on a Sunday this year.

Chick-fil-A will also be closed on Christmas Day this year, according to the company's website.

Is Starbucks open on Christmas Eve?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Christmas Eve?

While most Dunkin' locations will be open, store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Cracker Barrel open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, however all locations will close at 2 p.m. local time, the company told USA TODAY.

Is Taco Bell open on Christmas Eve?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Burger King open on Christmas Eve?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Is Krispy Kreme open on Christmas Eve?

Yes, however all Krispy Kreme locations will be closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve and their hours

The following restaurants will be open on Christmas Eve. Hours of operation are listed for companies that provided them.

Outback Steakhouse: Open regular hours

KFC: Open regular hours

Popeyes: Holiday hours vary by location

Firehouse Subs: Holiday hours vary by location

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most restaurants will open with limited hours

Texas Roadhouse: Holiday hours vary by location

PF Chang's: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fogo de Chão: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chili's Grill and Bar: Most restaurants closing at 6 p.m.

White Castle: All restaurants will close between 5-8 p.m.

Hooters: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaxby's: Some restaurants may close as early as 2 p.m.

Whataburger: All restaurants will close at 6 p.m.

Maggiano's: Most restaurants will close at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Restaurants open Christmas Eve 2023: Starbucks, McDonald's, more