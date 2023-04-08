What restaurants are open Easter 2023? McDonald's, Starbucks, IHOP, Applebee's and more

Whether you're looking to grab something to eat before dinner or go out with family and friends, there will be plenty of food options to choose from for Easter Sunday 2023.

Easter is unlike Christmas, as many restaurant and fast food chains will be open this Sunday, April 9, so people won't be too restricted in looking for places to eat. The only for sure place closed is Chick-fil-A, since the chain is already closed on Sundays.

But if a restaurant or chain is open on Easter, that doesn't mean it will have regular hours; some locations may have reduced hours, so it's best to check your local locations to confirm store hours.

Here are when companies and chains will be open – as well as store hours – for Easter 2023:

Starbucks Easter hours

Starbucks told USA TODAY it will be open, but store hours will vary by location on Easter, adding hours may be adjusted "based on business and customer needs."

Dunkin' Easter hours

Dunkin' will be open on Easter, with store hours varying by location.

McDonald's Easter hours

Most McDonald's locations in the U.S. will be open on Easter, with hours varying by location.

Chick-fil-A Easter hours

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Easter already since the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Wendy's Easter hours

Wendy's will be open on Easter, with store hours varying by location.

Burger King Easter hours

Burger King will be open on Easter, but holiday hours may vary based on franchise location.

Krispy Kreme Easter hours

Krispy Kreme will be open under normal hours on Easter.

IHOP Easter hours

IHOP will be open on Easter, but hours will differ by location.

Peet's Coffee Easter hours

Peet's Coffee will be open under normal hours on Easter.

Applebee's Easter hours

Applebee's will be open on Easter with regular business hours.

Chili's Grill & Bar Easter hours

Chili's Grill & Bar will be open under regular hours on Easter.

Olive Garden Easter hours

Olive Garden will be open on Easter under normal hours.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Easter hours

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse will be open under regular hours for Easter.

Red Robin Easter hours

Red Robin will be open on Easter, will all locations closing at 9 p.m.

Outback Easter hours

Outback will be open on Easter, with hours varying by location.

Texas Roadhouse Easter hours

Texas Roadhouse will be open on Easter, hours varying by location.

California Pizza Kitchen Easter hours

California Pizza Kitchen will be open under normal hours on Easter.

Yard House Easter hours

Yard House will be open on Easter under regular business hours.

Golden Corral Easter hours

Golden Corral told USA TODAY it will be open on Easter and will be offering to-go holiday menu options Sunday, which can be preordered beginning April 6.

Maggiano's Easter hours

Maggiano's will be open under regular hours for Easter.

Cracker Barrel Easter hours

Cracker Barrel will be open under normal business hours on Easter.

Buffalo Wild Wings Easter hours

Buffalo Wild Wings will be open on Easter, but store hours may vary by location.

Hooters Easter hours

Hooters will be open on Easter, with hours varying by location.

In-N-Out Easter hours

In-N-Out told USA TODAY it will be closed on Easter "to allow associates to be with their families."

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. Easter hours

Hardee’s and Carl's Jr. will be open on Easter, but hours may vary by location.

White Castle Easter hours

White Castle will be open under normal hours on Easter.

Little Caesar's Easter hours

Little Caesar's will have majority of stores open on Easter, with hours varying by location.

Whataburger Easter hours

Whataburger will be open on Easter under normal hours.

