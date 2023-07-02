Restaurants open July 4th: What to know about McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, more

Whether you're looking for your daily dose of caffeine or a quick bite to eat, there will be plenty of food options to choose from this Independence Day.

While most restaurants and fast food chains close for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, that is not the case for the 4th of July.

Most of your favorite chains will be open this year. However, some locations may have reduced hours, so it's a good idea to check your local location to confirm store hours before heading there.

Here are when companies and chains will be open − as well as store hours − for July 4th, 2023.

Is Starbucks open on July 4th?

Starbucks will be open but store hours will vary by location. You can find specific store hours using the Starbucks app or their store locator.

Is McDonald's open on July 4th?

Most McDonald's locations will be open normal hours, however hours may vary by location.

You can check specific stores' hours using McDonald's restaurant locator.

Is Chick-fil-A open on July 4th?

According to the company's website, Chick-fil-A restaurants are open on July 4th, but stores may have limited operating hours.

To find specific hours of operation for your local restaurant, use the restaurant locator on the Chick-fil-A app or the "find a restaurant" tab on their website.

Is Dunkin' open on July 4th?

Since store hours vary by location, Dunkin' encourages customers to check the Dunkin' app to confirm if your local store is open before visiting.

Is Applebee's open on July 4th?

Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on July 4th, although hours may be reduced for some locations.

The company encourages customers to contact your local restaurant for specific information regarding holiday hours.

Is Wendy's open on July 4th?

Most Wendy's restaurants will be open on July 4th, although hours vary by location.

Check Wendy's store locator to see if your location will be open.

Is Whataburger open on July 4th?

Whataburger will be open regular business hours on July 4th.

Is Zaxby's open on July 4th?

Most Zaxby's locations will be open on July 4th, although hours may vary by location.

The company said customers should call your local store for specific hours.

Is IHOP open on July 4th?

IHOP will be open on July 4th, but hours will vary by location.

Is Olive Garden open on July 4th?

Olive Garden will be open regular business hours on July 4th.

Is Krispy Kreme open on July 4th?

Krispy Kreme will be open regular business hours on July 4th.

Customers that wear red, white and blue to a Krispy Kreme location on the holiday get a free original glazed donut.

Is Outback Steakhouse open on July 4th?

Outback Steakhouse locations will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is Carrabba's Italian Grill open on July 4th?

Carrabba's will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is Bonefish Grill open on July 4th?

Bonefish Grill will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on July 4th?

Texas Roadhouse will be open on July 4th, but hours will vary by location.

Is Chili's open on July 4th?

Chili's will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is Cracker Barrel open on July 4th?

Cracker Barrel will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is White Castle open on July 4th?

White Castle will be open regular business hours on July 4th, although hours may vary slightly by region.

Is Golden Corral open on July 4th?

Golden Corral will be open on July 4th, however hours will vary by location.

Is Hooters open on July 4th?

All Hooters restaurants will be open normal business hours on July 4th.

Is Red Lobster open on July 4th?

Red Lobster will be open regular business hours on July 4th.

Is BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse open on July 4th?

BJ's will be open regular business hours on July 4th.

