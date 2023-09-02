Restaurants open Labor Day 2023: See Starbucks, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell hours

Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat, a sit-down experience, or a quick caffeinated pick-me-up, there will be plenty of food options to choose from this Labor Day.

Most of your favorite chains will be open this year. However, some locations may have reduced hours, so it's a good idea to check your local location to confirm store hours before heading there.

The holiday is "an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers," says the U.S. Department of Labor.

The holiday traces its roots back to the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to American's strength, prosperity and well-being, according to the department.

Here are when restaurants and fast food chains will be open on Sept. 4, 2023.

Is McDonald's open on Labor Day?

Hours vary by location, but most McDonald's locations will be open on Labor Day. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Labor Day?

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Labor Day, although some may have limited operating hours.

You can check the hours for your local restaurant in the Chick-fil-A app or the "find a restaurant" tab on their website.

Is Starbucks open on Labor Day?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on Labor Day?

Yes, but Dunkin' store hours vary by location. Customers can check the hours for their local store using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Taco Bell open on Labor Day?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is IHOP open on Labor Day?

IHOP hours vary by location. You can check your local restaurant's hours here.

Is Applebee's open on Labor Day?

Hours vary by location, but you can check the hours of your local Applebee's restaurant here.

Story continues

What's open on Labor Day? See the full list of restaurants, grocery stores and retail

Restaurants open on Labor Day

All restaurants and major chains below will be operating under normal business hours unless noted otherwise.

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Bonefish Grill

Olive Garden

Buffalo Wild Wings

Texas Roadhouse: Customers are encouraged to contact their local restaurant to check specific hours of operation

Krispy Kreme

Chili's Bar & Grill

Cracker Barrel

White Castle

Golden Corral: Hours vary by location

Hooters

Little Caesars: Hours vary by location

Red Robin

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Zaxby's: Hours vary by location

Whataburger

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Restaurants open Labor Day 2023: Starbucks, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A