What restaurants are open New Year's Day 2024? Details on McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A

Looking for a great meal to kick off 2024? You're in luck, as there should be plenty of fast food and sit-down dining options open this New Year's Day.

While Texas Roadhouse will be closed, McDonald's, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster and Buffalo Wild Wings are among the many chains that will be open. Coffee shops such as Starbucks and Dunkin' also will be open.

Some companies will operate under limited hours, so it is always best to reach out to your local restaurant to inquire about its holiday status.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains on New Year's Day 2024.

Is McDonald's open on New Year's Day?

The McDonald's at 3215 Adventureland Dr. in Altoona.

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Chick-fil-A restaurants will be open on Jan. 1. But hours across the Des Moines metro will vary, with some closing as early as 4 p.m. and others staying open until 8 p.m. Check the company's website for your location or use the Chick-fil-A app.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or the company's website.

Is Dunkin' open on New Year's Day?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or the online store locator.

Is Cracker Barrel open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Cracker Barrel restaurants will be open their regular business hours on Jan. 1.

Is Taco Bell open on New Year's Day?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Burger King open on New Year's Day?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Story continues

Is Wendy's open on New Year's Day?

Wendy's says many of its locations will be open for the holiday, but check the chain's location finder to make sure your location is open.

Is Krispy Kreme open on New Year's Day?

Yes, Krispy Kreme will be open during its regular business hours on New Year's Day.

Is Buffalo Wild Wings open on New Year's Day?

Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open their regular hours on Jan. 1.

Is Texas Roadhouse open on New Year's Day?

No, Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be closed on New Year's Day, the company told USA TODAY.

Are Applebee's and Chili's open on New Year's Day?

Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Jan. 1, although hours may be reduced. Contact your local restaurant for its specific operating hours.

Chili's restaurants will also be open on New Year's Day.

Other restaurants open on New Year's Day

The following restaurants also will be open on New Year's Day. Hours are listed for companies that provided them.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Popeyes

PF Chang's: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Lobster

Red Robin

Golden Corral

Cooper's Hawk: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Domino's Pizza: Hours vary by location

Firehouse Subs: Hours vary by location

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Restaurants open New Year's Day: Starbucks, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A