What restaurants are open New Year's Eve 2023? Details on Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, more

New Year's Eve is upon us, and whether you're looking for a sit-down dining experience or a place to pick up food for a party, you'll have plenty of options on Dec. 31 this year.

While Chick-fil-A will be closed on the day (it is a Sunday, after all), plenty of other places, such as McDonald's and Buffalo Wild Wings will be open.

Some companies will operate under limited hours, so it is always a good idea to reach out to your local restaurant to inquire about their specific holiday hours.

Here's what you need to know about restaurants and fast food chains on New Year's Eve 2023, including whether they'll be open and their hours.

Is McDonald's open on New Year's Eve?

McDonald's store hours vary by location. You can check hours for your local restaurant here.

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Eve?

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can find hours for a specific store using the Starbucks app or here.

Is Dunkin' open on New Year's Eve?

Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so customers can check the hours for their local Dunkin' using the Dunkin' app or their online store locator.

Is Chick-fil-A open on New Year's Eve?

No, all Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Dec. 31 because the date falls on a Sunday this year.

Texas Roadhouse

Is Texas Roadhouse open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Texas Roadhouse restaurants will be open, however hours vary by location. You can find your local Texas Roadhouse restaurant here.

Is Taco Bell open on New Year's Eve?

Hours vary by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell's hours here.

Is Burger King open on New Year's Eve?

According to the company, holiday hours vary by location, so it is best to check with your local restaurant for its specific hours. You can find the closest restaurant to you using Burger King's store locator.

Is Krispy Kreme open on New Year's Eve?

Yes, Krispy Kreme locations will be open on Dec. 31.

Restaurants open on New Year's Eve 2023

The following restaurants will be open their regular business hours on New Year's Eve unless noted otherwise.

Outback Steakhouse

KFC

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chili's Grill and Bar

Red Lobster

Domino's Pizza: Hours vary by location

Firehouse Subs: Hours vary by location

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Restaurants open, closed New Year's Eve 2023: Starbucks, Dunkin', more