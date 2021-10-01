Restigouche Hospital Centre Class Action Certified Against Province of New Brunswick

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Chief Justice DeWare of the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench certified a class proceeding today against the Province of New Brunswick and Vitalité Health Network.

The class is comprised of those who were admitted to or resided at the Restigouche Hospital Centre from 1954 to the present. It is alleged that residents of the Restigouche Hospital Centre were subjected to abuse, mistreatment and neglect.

The New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench ruled "the Class Members come from one of our most vulnerable groups in society, individuals grappling with mental health challenges…it is striking to this Court that the significant issues experienced at the RHC in the 1950s and 1960s remain almost exactly the same concerns set out in the report of the Ombud in 2019"

James Sayce, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP and lead counsel, has stated " The allegations in this case are very serious. This ruling will allow for current and former residents to have their day in court. Perhaps most importantly, this decision opens the door to improving the allegedly abhorrent conditions at the Restigouche Hospital Centre."

