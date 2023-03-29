Restock your favorite Paula’s Choice BHA and get a free best-selling mini skincare duo today

Need to replenish your favorite Paula’s Choice BHA? Get a free mini skincare duo with your purchase today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Who doesn't love free stuff? We're always on the hunt for the best sales happening to help you save on top-rated products and sometimes, score a few freebies! Cult-favorite skincare brand Paula’s Choice is currently hosting a sale to help you replenish your favorite items and bag a couple of free travel-friendly goodies, too!

Shop Paula's Choice

Just in time for your summer travel plans, Paula's Choice is offering a free mini duo with all purchases of $49 or more when you use code BESTDUO at checkout now through Sunday, April 2. The best-selling skincare duo includes travel-sized versions of the famous Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant and the Resist Super-Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30. These two products would cost you $25 if you bought them separately.

►Want to catch up on 'Yellowstone' Season 5? Watch the award-winning series before the Kevin Costner hit returns this summer

Our beauty editor (and basically the rest of the internet) recommends the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for smoothing out textured skin and preventing breakouts. The viral serum works to unclog pores with 2% salicylic acid without drying out or stripping the skin. If you’re looking to revamp your skincare routine with this serum as the star, consider the Advanced Illuminate + Smooth Kit. Along with the liquid exfoliant, you’ll receive the C15 Super Booster to help reduce dark spots and boost radiance and the Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment to help tighten the skin and smooth fine lines. The kit is currently on sale for $120.80, saving you $30.20 off the usual $151 price, and you’ll get the free mini duo with code BESTDUO!

►Apple deal: Amazon has a rare deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials

Whether you're looking to restock your summer skincare routine or are shopping for a glowy gift set for Mother's Day, this Paula's Choice sale is pretty much perfection.

Story continues

Shop Paula’s Choice skincare

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Paula's Choice BHA: Get a free best-selling mini skincare duo today