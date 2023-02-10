U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Restoration Management Company Named a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA

·3 min read

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Management Company has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage for the second year in a row. Since 1985, Restoration Management Company has provided 24-hour restoration service for customers when they experience a catastrophe in their home or workplace. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as a Top Workplace Nationwide winner," said Jon Takata, Founder, and President of Restoration Management Company. "The success of RMC is directly attributed to the employees of this company who strive daily to deliver first-class service to our customers through dedication and teamwork. With branches and teams across the United States, we are proud that our efforts as a Top Workplace organization have been recognized. Our growth has gone far beyond the Bay Area over the last few years - spanning all of California, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and across the country with our Catastrophe Response teams. It is a priority for every RMC branch and department to operate under our core values and remain steadfast in our efforts to 'hire-to-retire' with exceptional retention across the country."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT RESTORATION MANAGEMENT COMPANY

RMC is dedicated to restoring hope through compassion and service since 1985. Restoration Management Company provides 24-hour restoration service for customers who have experienced a catastrophe in their home or workplace. Additionally, RMC's Catastrophe Response Teams are ready to be deployed anywhere across the US with a fleet of highly qualified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment. With its headquarters in Hayward, California, RMC has 11 regional locations in Northern and Southern California, as well as across the country in Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, and the Denver metro areas. RMC stands ready with teams of experienced and customer-focused restoration technicians to deliver high-quality and rapid property restoration.

Not all good careers require a degree. At Restoration Management Company, we offer the opportunity to learn what it is like to work in restoration. We are looking for technicians and lead technicians in different fields. If you are certified in water restoration or asbestos, we looking for you! Learn more today at www.rmc.com/careers.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Jones
720-576-2903
353562@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restoration-management-company-named-a-winner-of-the-2023-top-workplaces-usa-301743508.html

SOURCE Restoration Management Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Take