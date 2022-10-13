Restorative Materials Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during Forecast Period, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a TMR study, the Global Restorative Materials Market is expected to reach value of US$11.5 Bn between the start of the forecast period in 2020 and end of the forecast period in 2030. The last decade has witnessed substantial growth in the fields of molecular biology and material science. As a result, demand for restorative materials has risen and contributed to market growth, worldwide.

Restorative materials have witnessed demand from healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and dental clinics, as well as from dental institutes and research centers.

Launch of new restorative material products is playing a key role in helping leading players generate revenue and gain an edge over other market players.

By collaborating with smaller players, prominent restorative materials market players are improving their revenue and enhancing their market presence, globally.

Align Technology, in 2019, signed a collaborative deal with Digital Smile Design in a bid to offer software that coordinates with Align Technology's Invisalign system with the help of protocols from Digital Smile Design.

Furthermore, prominent manufacturers in overall market are improving their production capacities in a bid to produce active antiviral protective equipment. The equipment has witnessed increased demand from dentists to reduce the possibility of contracting COVID-19 from patients.

Key Findings of Restorative Materials Market Study

Increasing Composite Resins Demand Boosting Growth in Global Restorative Materials Market: Composite resins emerged as a key revenue contributor to overall restorative materials market in 2019 and are expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Composite resins have witnessed increased demand for anterior and posterior restoration and have been deployed as pit sealants, aesthetics laminates, and proclaim restoration. Furthermore, composite resins have proven suitable for oral cavity and maintain the natural color of teeth, for long periods. Rising composite resins demand is triggering the growth in overall restorative materials market



Rising Restorative Materials Demand at Hospitals Propelling Overall Market: Hospital application segment emerged as substantial revenue contributor to overall market in 2019 and is expected to contribute significantly to global restorative materials market, during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing need to decrease time taken for medical procedures, increased access to high quality medical equipment, and growing number of multispecialty hospitals are helping generate revenues for leading players in restorative materials market

Restorative Materials Market: Key Drivers

Increasing number of dental aesthetic procedures is one of the key driving factors of global restorative materials market

Rising demand for hybrid restorative materials in dental industry is boosting the growth in overall restorative materials market

Restorative Materials Market: Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific held significant share in global restorative materials market in 2019 and the region is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, too. Rising restorative materials demand from healthcare infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and clinics in countries such as India and China fueled market growth in the region. It is anticipated that with continuous development in healthcare infrastructure facilities in Asia Pacific countries, restorative materials demand will remain high during forecast period.

Restorative Materials Market: Key Players

The global restorative materials market is competitive owing to presence of numerous prominent players.

Some of the leading players in overall market include

3M Company,

Kulzer GmbH,

GC Corporation,

Ultradent Products Inc., and Dentsply Sirona.

The global restorative materials market is segmented as follows:

Type

Amalgam

Composite Resin

Glass Ionomer

Application

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Institutes & Research Centers

Others (including Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

