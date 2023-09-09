Can you restore color to faded clothes? Yes. Here are some easy at home fixes.
Faded clothes? We’ve all been there. It's that frustrating moment when your favorite jeans or t-shirt lose their luster, leaving you feeling like you're stuck in a never-ending cycle of replacing the clothes you love most. But here's the good news: The solution to fixing your faded garments and restoring your wardrobe to its former glory is easier than you think!
We’re sharing a set of easy, effective fixes to bring those faded colors and dull whites back to life so you don’t have to suffer the disappointment of losing another fashion favorite. Here’s how to restore clothes with faded colors the easy way.
Watch the video above to learn how to fix faded clothes the easy way.
How to restore faded clothes
Supplies:
Bin or container
Gloves
Tongs
Dish detergent
Fabric Dye
Color stay solution
Water
Instructions:
Ensure the fabric dye is compatible with your clothing.
Fill a tub with warm water.
Add 1 tsp of dish detergent to ensure even fabric dye distribution.
Add garment to tub.
Add dye to water. The quantity depends on your fabric and color saturation preference (check dye container for specific instructions).
Test the color by dipping a paper towel into the dye bath; add more dye if needed.
Stir slowly but consistently with tongs for the first 10 minutes, then let it sit for approximately 30 minutes.
Before washing the garment, set the color using a color stay solution:
Mix 4 tbsp color stay solution in 3 gallons of hot water.
Transfer the dyed garment into the color stay solution.
Allow it to soak for 30 minutes while stirring occasionally.
Rinse with cold water.
Wash using a normal cycle.
How to fix dull white clothes
To brighten dull white garments, you can utilize bleach or Oxi Clean. If you’d prefer not to use bleach or for non-bleachable fabrics, you can utilize this easy DIY solution:
Combine 1 cup of baking soda with 4 liters of warm water in a tub or container.
Add the garment to the container.
Allow it to soak for 8 hours.
Gently wring the garment to remove excess water.
Wash it using a normal wash cycle.
