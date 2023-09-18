Restore (LON:RST) Is Reducing Its Dividend To £0.0185

The board of Restore plc (LON:RST) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 29% from last year's payment of £0.026 on the 20th of October, with shareholders receiving £0.0185. The yield is still above the industry average at 3.4%.

Restore's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. While Restore is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 12%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.022 total annually to £0.0665. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Restore's earnings per share has shrunk at 28% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Restore has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Restore not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

