RestoreMasters Ranks in Upper Half Among Top 100 Roofing Contractors in the Nation

ARDMORE, Okla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoreMasters is celebrating another year of being listed on the Top 100 Roofing Contractors List by Roofing Contractor magazine.

This list helps property owners identify top companies leading the roofing industry today.

RestoreMasters ranked 31st in 2021 - a ten spot increase from ranking 41st place in 2020.

"With over 108,000 roofing companies in the United States, it is an extremely great honor to be recognized among our peers for what we do," explains RestoreMasters' co-owner, Matt Irvin.

In addition to industry-leading revenue, companies included in the ranking show leadership in operations, project execution and management.

Simply put, these companies are the best of the best in terms of what they do, who they serve, and the quality of workers they employ.

For RestoreMasters, opening numerous offices throughout the United States and providing service primarily to commercial property owners in areas hit by major weather disasters has proven to be a strong catalyst for success.

In an industry fraught with credibility challenges, RestoreMasters operates by a completely different set of standards. Their core values are – Serve, Sacrifice and Deliver. These values have helped the company earn business from the likes of: Harley-Davidson, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Dollar Tree, Ace Hardware, Ashley Homestore and others.

"After customers deal with punishing hail or severe wind conditions that cause extreme damage to their buildings, they want to work with a company they can trust. And that's where RestoreMasters steps in to walk them through the repair and restoration process," continues Irvin.

In addition to emergency roof repair and replacement services, the company offers other disaster assistance including water damage mitigation, fire damage restoration, interior reconstruction, and other functions associated with high loss commercial insurance claims.

Story continues

They also work with building owners and managers on non-insurance related roofing projects. RestoreMasters serves: hotels, resorts, condos, multi-family communities, churches, universities, schools, restaurants, retail, office, medical, industrial and other commercial property owners.

The Top 100 Roofing Contractors ranking isn't the only thing the company has achieved recently. RestoreMasters is also part of the INC. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America, an honor that they've received two straight years in a row.

"I have to give all of the credit to our staff," explains Irvin. "Without them, we wouldn't be able to give our client's the hands-on service they're looking for during such a stressful time. We've built out a solid infrastructure to handle every facet of the project with professionalism and follow-through."

What's next for RestoreMasters?

"We'll just continue serving our customers," says Irvin. "As long as there are hurricanes, tornadoes, hail and wind, we're going to be out here helping our customers in their local communities."

ABOUT RESTOREMASTERS

RestoreMasters is a nationally recognized commercial roofing and restoration company with operations based in Ardmore, Oklahoma along with and offices all across the United States. Their unique approach to large loss roofing and building restoration has earned them recognition among the top companies in their industry. For more information or to inquire about services, please visit restoremastersllc.com .

Contact:

Russell Frazier

(918) 779-0098

320907@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restoremasters-ranks-in-upper-half-among-top-100-roofing-contractors-in-the-nation-301396194.html

SOURCE RestoreMasters