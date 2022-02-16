U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,837.00
    -67.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,565.00
    -44.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.60
    -5.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6900
    +0.0940 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,042.94
    +536.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.56
    +21.98 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,375.58
    +510.39 (+1.90%)
     

RestoTracker Unveils New Age Asset Tracking And Management System

·4 min read

RestoTracker.com has launched RestoTracker, a modern asset tracking and management system that has given a shot in the arm to companies that can now track their highest value assets like equipment, vehicles, and employees without any hassle.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RestoTracker.com has launched RestoTracker, a modern asset tracking and management system that has given a shot in the arm to companies that can now track their highest value assets like equipment, vehicles, and employees without any hassle.

Business owners and team leaders working on various projects already have many crucial responsibilities on their hands. In addition, the task of keeping track of equipment, vehicles, as well as employees can be daunting. Traditionally companies have had to rely on manual logging and tedious paperwork to handle the responsibility. But there was no alternative because these are high-value assets, which are huge investments for companies, big and small.

"The Leader in Asset Tracking & Theft Recovery Devices"

That's where the smart tracking and management system by RestoTracker.com comes into the picture. Quite simply, RestoTracker is designed to offer the best protection for all businesses. By keeping track of their vehicles and equipment, companies can minimize lost or stolen inventory. They can also eliminate the dreary process of logging and cut out the need for paperwork. In fact, results show that businesses can accelerate payments and win more audits too.

At the heart of RestoTracker is a simple yet advanced wireless technology that is actually low cost. With the help of this tracker, companies can automatically track their vehicles, expensive equipment, as well as valuable manpower. Moreover, the data will be electronically logged so that business owners, project leaders, etc. can focus on numerous other tasks they have on their hands while taking their companies to the next level by promoting growth and profitability.

RestoTracker portal ensures that the location of assets is recorded in near-real-time. These data feeds can keep businesses on top of things even when their assets are on the road. They can also draw customized reports from the data to figure out which of their employees, equipment, and vehicles are or have been on the job site. Thus it offers businesses all the information they need right at their fingertips while eliminating the need for any other type of telematics system for vehicle tracking.

In the past, these telematics systems have become the bane of existence for businesses because they are clunky to use and expensive too. But that's not the case with RestoTracker, which has a smart in-vehicle communicator. With the help of this communicator business owners can get information on real-time GPS positions as well as mapping service reports. As a result, companies can keep track of their vehicles' movements and get reports on any events too.

One of the highlights of the tracker is that it uses long-life battery-operated job site communicators and tags. It ensures that there is a record of the location of all equipment without the need for power or any kind of communication from the site. But RestoTracker is not just about the equipment and vehicles. It can also track employee locations through their tablets or Smartphones for that matter. There will be an automatic record of their coming and leaving from the site for easy and efficient log-less tracking.

It's important to remember that those manual logging tasks are not only cumbersome but can also lead to huge errors. RestoTracker.com has ensured that business owners don't have to deal with those hassles to ascertain that their valuable assets are not stolen. And in case, for some reason they are stolen, the GPS system allows them to track the vehicles without any hassle. Thus it has offered business owners a way to rest easy, get paid faster, and focus on the task of growing their business.

Those interested in benefiting from the new age tracking system can sign up and order communicators and tags. They can get the portal setup, place communicators in each truck and warehouse, attach Bluetooth tags to each piece of equipment, and let the system do the tracking and reporting for them automatically. The Bluetooth tags are built to be waterproof and dust resistant, with IP67, rated housing to protect them from high-pressure spray, up to 30 minutes in one-meter water and extreme temperatures.

There are initial hardware costs and service fees involved and RestoTracker.com also offers volume pricing as well as leasing options for hardware. But for the peace of mind, the safety of high-value assets, and the elimination of tedious and error-prone manual logging processes, RestoTracker is a fabulous investment that ends up saving businesses huge costs in the long run.

About RestoTracker

The modern asset tracking and management system is designed to help companies keep track of their highest value assets including equipment, vehicles, and employees without the tedious process of manual logging.

Learn More Here: https://www.restotracker.com/

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12905093

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restotracker-unveils-new-age-asset-tracking-and-management-system-301483220.html

SOURCE Resto Tracker Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimThe company took offline its 1

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ T

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Boeing to Face Another Obstacle When It Finally Delivers Dreamliners

    The Federal Aviation Administration has decided to retain the authority to issue final safety checks on newly produced 787 Dreamliners.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate inventories

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 11, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 923,000 barrels for gasoline and 546,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery were down by 2.4 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expe

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Devon Energy Holds the Line on Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Devon Energy Corp. will boost output no more than 5% this year -- in line with earlier estimates -- signaling discipline is holding even as oil approaches $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault Cl